Fantasy Baseball Busts 2025: Top 5 catchers who could fail to deliver this season ft. Sean Murphy and Logan O'Hoppe

The fantasy baseball season is right around the corner and managers are busy looking to find any advantage over their opponents. Finding the right player to select in drafts is essential, but also figuring out which players might come with unnecessary risk could be the difference before winning and losing.

There are a number of different fantasy baseball strategies that some managers can use throughout draft season that can give them an edge and avoiding potential busts is one of them. From injury-prone players and those with uncertain situations or competition, there are a number of ways that one could be considered a potential bust.

The catcher position is one that can be easy to ignore early on in drafts as there are a few bona fide stars such as Salvador Perez who are solid contributors every year. However, if managers can't get one early, it could be important to know which other catchers they could consider avoiding throughout drafts.

Here's a look at 5 catchers who could be potential busts in fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Logan O'Hoppe

There is no denying Logan O'Hoppe's upside. The Los Angeles Angels catcher has the ability to crush balls over the fence, which could help him rack up some solid counting numbers. That being said, the 25-year-old is prone to striking out, which could hurt his overall value. Depending on his draft cost, it may be best to avoid the young slugger.

#2 - Adley Rutschman

It might be crazy to suggest that Adley Rutschman could be a bust in fantasy baseball leagues this season. However, as the number one of the top names coming off the board, it could be difficult for the Orioles star to justify the cost. Last season, Rutschman posted a .250 batting average with 19 home runs and 79 RBIs. Those are solid numbers but might to be worth a pick in the top 5-6 rounds.

#3 - Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy was once one of the most productive hitting catchers in fantasy baseball, however injuries have slowed the All-Star's production lately. After being limited to only 72 games last season, Murphy is already struggling to remain on the field, suffering a cracked rib. While the Braves catcher could be an asset in fantasy baseball, he might not be worth risk (or headache) for the moment.

#4 - Austin Wells

There is certainly reason to be excited about Austin Wells in 2025, however, fantasy baseball manager should proceed with caution. Yes, the New York Yankees should have a strong lineup this season, however, according to Baseball Savant there are reasons to be concerned.

In 2024, Wells was below average in hard-hit percentage, average exit velocity, and whiff rate pecentage. Yes, Wells hit 13 home runs last season, however, fantasy baseball managers should temper expectations heading into 2025. The excitment for Wells continues to grow and yes, he could make an impact this season, just be weary of the price tag.

#5 - Alejandro Kirk

It appears that Alejandro Kirk's 2022 All-Star when he hit 14 home runs may have been an apparition, as he has yet to eclipse double-digit home runs since. The Toronto Blue Jays catcher continues to show strong discipline at the plate, however, he has not provided much else in the last two fantasy seasons. Managers should be weary trying to chase the Kirk of 2022 and proceeed with caution.

