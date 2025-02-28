Fantasy Baseball Busts 2025: Top 5 starting pitchers who could fail to deliver this season ft. Jacob deGrom and Walker Buehler

The fantasy baseball season is rapidly approaching and managers are looking to find any advantage they can get over their opponents. While knowing the right players to draft at the right time can be a game-changer by the time the season rolls along, knowing which players to possibly avoid could be just as important.

Deciding which players could be busts in fantasy baseball is never an easy task. However, sometimes some players could be riskier than others. From injury risk to age and undesirable situations, there are several players that fantasy managers may want to consider leaving on the draft board when their turn comes around.

Here's a look at 5 starting pitchers who could be busts in fantasy baseball leagues this season

#1 - Jacob deGrom

There is no denying the impressive resume that Jacob deGrom has made for himself in the Majors, but there is also no denying his inability to stay healthy. There is a chance that deGrom proves his critics wrong this season and delivers a Chris Sale-esque year. Still, the fact that he has not thrown more than 100.0 innings since 2019 makes him a considerable risk that might not be worth it.

#2 - Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty enjoyed a tremendous 2024 campaign which benefitted fantasy baseball managers who took a flier on him. That being said, the two seasons before, he was average at best. Flaherty could certainly be a valuable asset in fantasy baseball this year, just be aware of a potential step back in production if 2024 was more of a flash than the new norm.

#3 - Framber Valdez

Could 2025 be the year that things fall off for Framber Valdez? The Houston Astros starting pitcher has enjoyed an excellent career so far. But his underlying numbers suggest that things could catch up to him. Valdez's 45.0% hard-hit rate in 2024 was in the bottom 6% of the league, and has also outperformed xERA every season. Given his high draft price, Framber could be a risky play for the price tag.

#4 - Walker Buehler

Walker Buehler managers might be prisoners of the moment as the veteran was able to rack up the final out of the World Series. This epic performance should not cloud fantasy baseball managers' judgement on Buehler, as the veteran has struggled both with his health and his performances in recent seasons.

#5 - Roki Sasaki

This one could go either way. Yes, Roki Sasaki is one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the league. Yes, he will be playing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That being said, he has yet to face complete MLB lineups and if the club opts to run with a 6-man rotation it could hurt his value. Sasaki is likely going to be good, but is he going to be worth his price tag this season?

