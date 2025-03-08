Fantasy Baseball Busts 2025: Top 5 third basemen who could fail to deliver this season ft. Royce Lewis and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

There might be nothing worse than a fantasy baseball bust. After weeks and months of planning, there are few things more disappointing during the fantasy season than having a player fail to live up to their expectations. While sometimes injuries could result in a player being labeled a bust in fantasy leagues, there are a number of different ways that they can also earn that title.

Even if a player has a solid season, if a manager paid a premium price and underperformed others taken at the same time, they would certainly earn the fantasy baseball bust title. Unfortunately, busts happen every season and even though it can sometimes come out of nowhere, sometimes there could be some tell-tale signs that managers could have seen beforehand.

Here's a closer look at 5 third basemen who could become fantasy baseball busts in 2025

#1 - Royce Lewis

There is no denying the skill of Royce Lewis. The Minnesota Twins infielder has proven that he has all the tools to a be an elite hitter and home run source, however, his biggest knock is his injury history.

Unfortunately for Lewis, he has never played more than 82 games in his MLB career, hurting fantasy owners in the process. Are you willing to pay up to see if this could this be the year he stays healthy?

#2 - Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado is one of the best third basemen of his generation, however, there's a chance that the 8-time All-Star's elite skills could be in decline. According to Statcast, Arenado was in the bottom half of the league in many power-hitting stats last season, including hard-hit rate and average exit velocity. While he could still be a solid contributor, Arenado has all the makings of a fantasy baseball bust in 2025.

#3 - Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is easily one of the most dynamic players on the New York Yankees roster. After joining the Yankees in a mid-season trade, Jazz was tremendous, racking up 11 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 46 regular season games with the club.

While Jazz has always be an intriguing combination of power and speed, his strikeout problems and injury history make him a risky pick a given his draft cost. The Yankees star could certainly be a productive addition to any team, but with an average draft position of 40 according to CBS, there is chance that Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be one of the most frustrating fantasy baseball busts this season.

#4 - Connor Norby

Connor Norby was once one of several prized prospects for the Baltimore Orioles, however following a move to the Miami Marlins, he should see plenty of action this season. That being said, he simply strikeouts quite often and if he cannot improve in that area, he might not be worth losing a roster spot over. Things could obviously work out for Norby, however, he also has the makings of a fantasy baseball bust.

#5 - Mark Vientos

Mark Vientos was a breakout star for the New York Mets last season, which has seen his draft price rise dramatically. According to Fantasy Pros, Vientos has an adp of 83, which is a steep price to pay for a player with strikeout concerns. The Mets have a loaded lineup and getting a piece of that is not a bad idea, however, the price tag might be growing a bit too steep at this point.

