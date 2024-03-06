Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated shortstops to target this upcoming season

The shortstop position is one of the deepest in the MLB, however, this makes finding valuable sleepers even more important in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. Some of the top and most hyped players in fantasy this upcoming season are shortstops, including Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, Bo Bichette and Corey Seager.

Even though there are a number of world-class shortstops this season, they come with an elevated price tag. That being said, for fantasy managers who opt to pursue other positions early in drafts, landing sleepers at the shortstop position is an essential move for teams hoping to win the title.

Here's a look at five shortstop sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Jeremy Pena

We are that far removed from Jeremy Pena leading the Houston Astros to the 2022 World Series title, while also picking up the World Series MVP Award. There was a ton of hype surrounding the shortstop in 2023, however, it was ultimately disappointing.

Last season, Jeremy Pena finished the season with a .263 batting average with 10 home runs, 52 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. While those numbers leave much to be desired, if he can turn things around in the star-studded Houston Astros lineup, he could be one of the most valuable post-hype shortstop sleepers in 2024.

#2 - Ezequiel Tovar

The Colorado Rockies may be one of the least appealing squads in 2024 given their projected win-loss total. However, this could come as a benefit to fantasy managers. Ezequiel Tovar was solid in his rookie season, posting a .253 batting average with 15 home runs, 73 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. As he continues to adapt to MLB pitching, he could blossom into a true star.

#3 - Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa may be the most accomplished shortstop on this list, however, he has seen his fantasy stock drop over the years. Depending on how far the Minnesota Twins star falls, it becomes a no-brainer to draft the former All-Star.

Fantasy sleepers come in all different kinds of forms and Correa falls into the category of aging veterans that managers have lost interest in. That being said, he has proven himself to be a star in the MLB, though he may no longer be in his prime, he could certainly turn back the clock. Draft with caution.

#4 - J.P. Crawford

J.P. Crawford has excelled batting near the top of the order for the Seattle Mariners in recent seasons. The 29-year-old has been a steady source of runs and although he is not a power-hitter, he is coming off a season that saw him hit a career-high 19 home runs. He may not be the sexiest name on the market, but getting a piece of a lineup that features Julio Rodriguez is never a bad thing.

#5 - Tim Anderson

This one may be the biggest gamble in fantasy drafts, however, Tim Anderson may be one of the most intriguing shortstop sleepers heading into 2024. While the former All-Star is coming off a dreadful season that saw him hit only one home run. This might make Anderson one of the true fantasy sleepers because he might completely find himself off fantasy managers' target lists.

That being said, Tim Anderson has proven himself to be a fantasy star in the past thanks to his combination of power and speed. While this may require some faith from managers that he can turn back the clock, his offseason move to the Miami Marlins might be the change of scenery that he needed.

