Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2024: Top 5 underrated third basemen to target this upcoming season

Third base is one of the positions in fantasy baseball where discovering sleepers will become more valuable. The reason behind this thought is the difference between the top-tier talent and the rest of the class.

Some of the top third basemen such as Jose Ramirez and Austin Riley will be drafted early, so if managers are willing to pay up at the position, there are true fantasy studs. However, there is a clear tier drop-off as drafts progress, which makes finding third-base sleepers even more important.

Here's a look at five third-base sleepers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes emerged as a true third-base slugger last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. The 25-year-old was impressive in 143 games last season, setting new career highs across the board. In 2023, Paredes posted a .250 batting average with 31 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Paredes will likely continue to hit in a premium spot in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, which makes it possible that he can repeat his 2023 performance. While he may not be a top-tier source of on-base stats, his counting stats make him one of the most valuable third-base sleepers this year.

#2 - Alec Bohm

The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is coming off the best season of his career that saw him finish with new career-highs in home runs (20) and RBIs (97). While Alec Bohm flashed power last season, it's his position in the Phillies' potent lineup that could make him an asset yet again in 2024. Although he may play on one of the top clubs, Bohm finds himself as one of the sneaky sleepers on the roster.

#3 - Eugenio Suarez

This offseason, veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez was traded from the Seattle Mariners to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was made by the D-Backs for one clear reason: power.

One of the Diamondbacks' main goals for the offseason was to acquire more home run power to add to their lineup. This is where Suarez becomes an intriguing late-round target. He has never been a high batting average player, however he should be able to rack up stats batting behind the likes of Corbin Carroll.

#4 - Jake Burger

Last season, Jake Burger enjoyed a true breakout season with the Chicago White Sox and eventually, the Miami Marlins. The former first-round pick emerged as a potential superstar last season, posting a .250 batting average with 34 home runs and 80 RBIs.

In a similar fashion to Eugenio Suarez, Burger will be relied upon as a power source for the Miami Marlins. Burger might be one of the most interesting sleepers in all of fantasy baseball.

#5 - Ryan McMahon

At this point in his career, most fantasy managers know what they are getting from Ryan McMahon, which could result in the veteran falling in drafts. This is where veteran managers can cash in from the consensus sleeping on the Colorado Rockies infielder. His ceiling may be capped, but getting a player who should be able to produce roughly 25 home runs and 75 RBIs later in drafts is a steal.

