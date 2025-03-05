Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated catchers to target this upcoming season ft. Francisco Alvarez and Joey Bart

The catcher position in fantasy is relatively shallow, which is all the more reason why managers could seek out a valuable fantasy baseball sleeper. Finding an underrated player who delivers value later in drafts can give managers an opportunity to not only get the best bang for their buck, but also allow them to pursue depth elsewhere earlier in drafts.

Ad

While there are a few big name stars at the position that will come off the board early, including William Contreras, Adley Rutschman, and Salvador Perez, managers may be better offer seeking out fantasy baseball sleepers at the position instead of paying up.

Here's a closer look at 5 potential fantasy baseball sleepers at the catcher position in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Francisco Alvarez

Ad

Trending

Francisco Alvarez might be the ultimate boom/bust candidate at the catcher position, which could make him one of the most intriguing fantasy baseball sleepers this year. When everything goes right, Alvarez can launch home runs with the best of the them. When things go poorly, the New York Mets catcher racks up strikeouts at the plate and produces a low batting average. He is a gamble, but one that could pay off.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Ryan Jeffers

Ryan Jeffers proved in 2024 that he can provide fantasy managers with some value near the end of drafts. Last season, the Minnesota Twins star posted a .226 batting average with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs. While there may be some questions about playing time, he has proven to be an effective hitter when he is in the lineup. According to Fantasy Pros, Jeffers has an average draft position of 263, making him a potential bargain late in drafts.

Ad

#3 - Ivan Herrera

Another talented player who might only be held back by playing time concerns is Ivan Herrera. The St. Louis Cardinals catcher is the epitome of a fantasy baseball sleeper given the fact that he is behind Willson Contreras in the depth chart. That being said, Herrera is a pure hitter who gets on-base with the best of them. While catchers can hurt a team's batting average, Herrera can help bolster it.

Ad

#4 - Joey Bart

Joey Bart was tremendous for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. The former first-overall pick put up a career-best 13 home runs with a .265 batting average over 80 games last season. If he can remain atop the Pirates depth chart this season, he can be the type fantasy baseball sleeper that can be a game-changer for managers who waited to select a catcher.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Connor Wong

If you're looking for a deep sleeper to target near the end of the draft, look no further than Connor Wong. The Boston Red Sox catcher was a contributor across nearly every category last season, even recording 8 stolen bases in the process. Wong can also hit for power and post a solid batting average, making him an intriguing late-round target for managers this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback