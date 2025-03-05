Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated outfielders to target this upcoming season ft. Jurickson Profar and Evan Carter

The 2025 MLB fantasy season is rapidly approaching so managers will need to research and determine which players could be considered fantasy baseball sleepers or busts. It can be difficult to predict how a player will perform in a season, however, when it comes to finding a sleeper, managers can look at a number of varying aspects.

Finding a fantasy baseball sleeper can make all of the difference during the season as they can provide managers with value later on in drafts. Some ways that managers can find a sleeper can be by looking at the underlying numbers, selecting post-hype players who underperformed the year before, and looking at the lineup around them.

When it comes to deep positions such as the outfield, finding a fantasy baseball sleeper can allow manager to round out other positions on their roster. It may also allow teams to take a bona fide star earlier in drafts and wait until later to fill out their outfield.

Here's a closer look a 5 outfielders who could be fantasy baseball sleepers in 2025 drafts

#1 - Evan Carter

Remember Evan Carter? The young Texas Rangers outfielder became a popular name in fantasy leagues after helping his club win the World Series in 2023, however, things did not play out how many expected last year. Instead of being the superstar managers were hoping for, Carter was plagued by underwhelming results and a back injury that limited him to only 45 games.

For those looking for an outfielder that has all the tools of becoming a fantasy baseball sleeper this season, look no further than Carter. Managers will likely be able to land him late in drafts and he could be a key player in a successful season.

#2 - Michael Conforto

Michael Conforto may not have landed in a better situation than the one he has with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even though batting lower in the order could impact his overall at-bats, the fact that he will hit behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman is massive. The veteran might be completely off the radar of some managers, making him an ideal fantasy baseball sleeper to target.

#3 - Jurickson Profar

There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical about Jurickson Profar heading into the 2025 season. After enjoying the best season of his career seemingly out of nowhere, Profar was able to secure a contract with the Atlanta Braves. Profar's inconsistencies throughout his career could make it difficult to trust him, which could see his draft stock drop. However, if he can repeat 2024, he could be a steal.

#4 - Victor Robles

There was a time when Victor Robles looked like his time in the Majors could have been coming to an end, however the outfielder found new life with the Seattle Mariners. The speedster appears to have the lead-off position locked up with the Mariners, making him a player that every manager needs to keep an eye on. What he lacks in home run power, he makes up for in stolen bases and runs.

#5 - Jo Adell

Jo Adell might be a name that fantasy baseball managers are tired of hearing. The former first round pick has failed to live up to the hype surrouding him, however with a revamped Los Angeles Angels lineup and an opening in the field, this could be the year it all comes together. Adell is far from perfect but he has shown the ability to crush homers in the Majors.

Adell may be an ideal fantasy baseball sleeper to target late in drafts because either things will work out or managers can move on without overspending during the draft process.

