Fantasy Baseball Sleepers 2025: Top 5 underrated third basemen to target this upcoming season ft. Josh Jung

Who doesn't love a good fantasy baseball sleeper? While drafting players such as Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani comes without much additional thought, finding talented players later in drafts could gives managers a edge over their opponents.

It is worth noting that not fantasy baseball sleepers do not always perform, however, if a manager can land the ones that do hit, it can be the difference between a winning and losing season.

Like some positions in fantasy baseball, third base is loaded with top-tier talent, however it tapers off relatively quickly away from elite stars. There are some solid players at third base, don't get me wrong, however, there are some intriguing who could provide value later in drafts. This could allow managers to shop for other positions of need before settling on a third baseman.

Here's a closer look at 5 fantasy baseball sleepers at third base heading into 2025

#1 - Josh Jung

Josh Jung could prove to be a bargain this season after injuries sapped him of most of the 2024 campaign. Jung is an ideal fantasy baseball sleeper heading into 2025 as the Texas Rangers slugger might fall under-the-radar after appearing in only 46 games last season.

In his last healthy year, Jung was a force for the Rangers, posting a .266 batting average with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs en route to an All-Star selection. If he can bounceback to that level, he could be a league-winning talent later in drafts.

#2 - Coby Mayo

The Baltimore Orioles have an endless supply of young talent looking to crack the lineup as an everyday contributor, including Coby Mayo. The hard-hitting infielder has seen limited MLB action, however, given his tools, if he can get the playing time, he is the definition of a fantasy baseball sleeper who could provide owners with elite upside.

#3 - Nolan Arenado

Is it right to call Nolan Arenado a fantasy baseball sleeper? Even as the regular season approaches, the superstar's future remains unclear. Given the uncertainty of his situation, his age, and decline in production last season, he might be completely off the board for some managers, which could benefit owner who pick him up.

Even a declining Arenado is still productive, especially where he could fall in drafts. It's worth noting that if he is dealt to a team like the New York Yankees, his stock could see him rise out of the sleeper category.

#4 - Max Muncy

At this point of his career, we know what we are getting from Max Muncy. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder hits home runs and hits for a low batting average, however given where he will be going in drafts, managers could do much worse.

Given the loaded talent in the Dodgers' lineup, Muncy could put up massive numbers for managers later in drafts, however they need to put up with some of his weaknesses.

#5 - Christopher Morel

Like Muncy, Christopher Morel is loaded with power but also a ton of strikeouts. That being said, the Tampa Bay Rays slugger could improve this year after working with his new club all offseason, even a slight improvement at the plate could work wonders for the 23-year-old. He should be eligibile for multiple positions, which only adds to his value for managers.

