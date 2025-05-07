Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 3 underrated replacements for Teoscar Hernandez for your team after Dodgers star hits 10-day IL

In one of the biggest blows to the fantasy baseball season so far, the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 adductor strain. Although there is no official timeline for his return to action, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mentioned that it could be weeks before Hernandez can return to action.

Prior to going down with an injury, Teoscar Hernandez led Major League Baseball with 34 RBI, while also adding 9 home runs and a career-best .933 OPS. When it comes to fantasy baseball leagues, it's difficult to replace a player with Teoscar's overall reliability to put up numbers. That being said, there are a number of intriguing outfielders on the waiver wire who could contribute, even in the short-term.

Here's a look at 3 potential Teoscar Hernandez replacement on fantasy baseball waiver wires

#1 - Andy Pages

Fantasy managers who are needing to find a replacement for Teoscar Hernandez might not have to look that far as Andy Pages could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the injury. The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger will likely see his role expanded with the club and could find himself in a prime RBI spot behind the likes of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani.

Andy Pages has been impressive so far for the Dodgers this season, posting a .274 batting average with 6 home runs and 17 RBI. Those numbers could shoot up significantly in Hernandez's absence.

#2 - Kyle Stowers

Kyle Stowers has been a revelation for the Miami Marlins this season. The former second-round pick has been enjoying a breakout season for the club, posting a .302 batting average with 6 home runs, 25 RBI, and a pair of stolen bases. Stowers might be more of a short-term option for managers replacing Teoscar Hernandez, however, he could provide some value off the waiver wire.

#3 - Luis Robert Jr.

Going from the best team in baseball in the Los Angeles Dodgers to one of the worst in the Chicago White Sox might not seem like a winning strategy in fantasy baseball. That being said, Luis Robert Jr. has been a late-round gem for managers who took a gamble on him in their drafts.

Even tough the outfielder's .188 batting average might be tough to stomach, the former All-Star currently leads Major League Baseball with 15 stolen bases. Luis Robert Jr. may no longer be the potential superstar he looked like he could be, he has been helpful in several categories.

