Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 4 sneaky Cole Ragans replacements after IL stint shakes up rotations

It has been a frustrating fantasy baseball season so far as the injuries continue to pile up for managers. One of the latest superstars to hit the IL is Kansas City Royals ace Cole Ragans, who was placed on the 15-day IL with left groin tightness. It remains to be seen just how long he will be sidelined, however, fantasy managers will need to adjust until he is back.

While losing a superstar like Cole Ragans can be devastating, there are a number of intriguing pitchers on the waiver wire who could be viewed as solid options for both the short and long term. Fantasy baseball is all about roster moves and overcoming setbacks in order to gain an edge over one's opponents, something that can happen by adding the right player at the right time off of the waiver wire.

Here's a closer look at 4 sneaky Cole Ragans replacements off the fantasy baseball waiver wire right now

#1 - Will Warren

Will Warren might not be the prize of the New York Yankees rotation, however, he has been on a bit of a heater lately. Warren has racked up 24 strikeouts over his last 3 starts, and while he has struggled to keep runs off the board, he could be a solid contributor in a number of fantasy baseball categories moving forward.

#2 - Logan Henderson

Logan Henderson has been a tremendous addition to the Milwaukee Brewers rotation amid a number of notable injuries. While his time in the team's rotation moving forward might be questionable, the 23-year-old has been excellent through two outings this season. Henderson has posted a 2.45 ERA and 16 strikeouts over 11.0 innings of work. He could be an ideal short-term Ragans replacement.

#3 - Chris Paddack

Chris Paddack might not be a name that draws much excitement in fantasy baseball circles given his inconsistencies throughout his MLB career. While it's understandable to be hesistant to add Paddack off the waiver wire, the Minnesota Twins pitcher has gone 7.0 or more innings in his last two starts and has only surrendered a single run and allowed a single walk.

Chris Paddack might be best used as a streaming option for the time being, however for fantasy managers looking for an under-the-radar target while Cole Ragans is out, they may look to gamble on the veteran.

#4 - Ryan Weathers

There was plenty of excitement for Ryan Weathers in fantasy baseball circles coming into the season, however, an early injury may have derailed the hype. The Miami Marlins have activated Weathers from the IL on Tuesday ahead of a tough matchup against the Chicago Cubs. While he could struggle in his first game back, Weathers has all of the tools to be a long-term option for fantasy managers this season.

