Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 5 intriguing relief pitchers to add in leagues right now ft. Seth Halvorsen and Dennis Santana

The fantasy baseball season is alive and well, with managers being treated to a number of high scoring games early on in 2025. Although the year has just started, there have been some notable updates when it comes to which relief pitchers could hold value for fantasy managers moving forward.

While the big name relievers such as Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader, and Edwin Diaz are always going to be valuable arms to have, for fantasy baseball managers that did not pay up for elite closers, they need to look a little deeper. Thankfully for those managers, there are some interesting names that have emerged across Major League Baseball who could become important pitchers to own.

Here's a closer look at 5 relievers worth adding in fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Dennis Santana

The Pittsburgh Pirates made the shocking decision to option closer David Bednar to Triple-A, opening the door for someone else to step up and take over the role. While there are a few names floating around, Dennis Santana might be the favorite to become the team's closer, even earning a save on Wednesday during the team's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

#2- Seth Halvorsen

The Colorado Rockies might ultimately finish the year as one of the worst teams of 2025, however, chasing saves in fantasy baseball is part of the game. Enter 25-year-old Seth Halvorsen, who has already earned his first save of the season. Wins could be few and far between this season for Colorado, however, Halvorsen looks like the top candidate for saves, making him a valuable fantasy asset.

#3 - Emilio Pagan

The Cincinnati Reds are currently without closer Alexis Diaz, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has opened the door for another reliever to get save opportunities. While there are a few options who can take on the closing duties, it appears that Emilio Pagan might be the top candidate and the reliever that fantasy managers should look to add off of the waiver wire.

#4 - Blake Treinen

Blake Treinen is one of the most accomplished pitchers on this list and even though he might be behind Tanner Scott on the depth chart, he is still a valuable asset. If Scott were to go down with injury or struggle, Treinen could become the closer on the top team in baseball, which would send his fantasy baseball value through the roof.

#5 - Tommy Kahnle

Veteran Tommy Kahnle joined the Detroit Tigers this offseason with the mindset of bolstering the back of their bullpen. While he has not been named as the team's top closer, he has already earned a save this season and could be battling Beau Brieske for the next opportunity. Given his track record, Kahnle is certainly worth a flier at this stage of the season.

