Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 5 must-add players right now in leagues ft. Josh Jung and Tyler Mahle

Even though it is early in the 2025 season, the fantasy baseball waiver wire is loaded with intriguing and red-hot players that managers should look to add while they are still available. One of the best ways to gain an advantage over one's opponents in fantasy leagues is to scour the waiver wire and pick up the right talent at the right time.

There are a number of players on the fantasy baseball waiver wire right now who could make an impact at nearly every position. That being said, it is worth noting that not every player on this list is going to be an assest for the remainder of the season, but they could certainly add value to any roster for the time being.

Here's a closer look at 5 must-add players off the fantasy baseball waiver wire right now

#1 - Tyler Mahle (16.7% rostered on ESPN)

One of the hottest pitchers in Major League Baseball right now is Tyler Mahle of the Texas Rangers. The 30-year-old might be one of under-rostered players on the fantasy baseball waiver wire, however, it might not be long before he is no longer available. So far this season, Mahle, has posted a 3-0 record with a 0.92 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 19.2 innings of work. Add him while you can!

#2 - Casey Mize (36.3% rostered on ESPN)

Despite a rough last outing, Casey Mize has looked sharp this season for the Detroit Tigers. The former first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft has been living up to his elite potential early this season and could be an intriguing target on the fantasy baseball waiver wires. Like Mahle, Mize's roster percentage in leagues needs to be much higher.

#3 - Josh Jung (33.4% rostered on ESPN)

The second Texas Rangers player on this list, Josh Jung is looking like a solid, viable option at third base for fantasy managers looking to bolster the postion. Even though Jung only has a single home run on the season, the veteran is racking up plenty of hits and proving his worth in several categories.

#4 - Sean Murphy (27.9% rostered on ESPN)

Once viewed as one of the top catchers in baseball, Sean Murphy has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, however, a healthy Murphy is always a threat. Murphy's season numbers might leave something to be desired, however, the veteran has been on a power surge lately, hitting 3 home runs in his last 4 games. He is worth a flier right now while he is red-hot.

#5 - Ben Rice (33.9% rostered on ESPN)

Ben Rice might be the most underrated player on the New York Yankees right now. The 26-year-old has not only been racking up the hits, but he has seemingly cemented himself at the top of one of the most potent lineups in baseball. As long as Rice holds that spot in the lineup, he is a must-add player off of the fantasy baseball waiver wire.

