Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: 5 players to target in leagues after strong Opening Weekend performances ft. Eugenio Suarez and Jesus Luzardo

The fantasy baseball season is here and managers have already been treated to some tremendous performances, as well as a fair share of duds. Fans have already been able to see some of the top names in Major League Baseball live up to their rankings, including Aaron Judge, who already has 4 home runs on the year.

While players like Judge are expected to perform right out of the gates given their average draft position in fantasy baseball, there are a number of under-owned and under-valued players worth targeting on the waiver wire. From veteran home run studs to potential sources of saves, there are already a few intriguing names that fantasy baseball managers should look to add.

Here's a closer look at 5 players to target in fantasy baseball leagues right now on the waiver wire

#1 - Eugenio Suarez (65.3% owned on EPSN)

Eugenio Suarez is going to be the most difficult player to land right now on the waiver wire as his ownership % has already gone up by 25.6%. That being said, he should be only in nearly every fantasy baseball league given his ability to rack up plenty of counting stats. Suarez already has 4 home runs on the year and should provide plenty of power moving forward.

#2 - Kyle Manzardo (18.1% owned on ESPN)

Once one of the most intriguing prospects in fantasy baseball, Kyle Manzardo is a bit of a post-hype sleeper who could have a true breakout this season. Manzardo has already proven his ability to rack up hits for a solid Cleveland Guardians lineup. He may not be available much longer if he can keep it up.

#3 - Jesus Luzardo (32.2% owned on ESPN)

Jesus Luzardo looked electric in his first start for the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 3.60 ERA over 5.0 innings of work, racking up 11 strikeouts along the way. He might not be able to keep these rates up all season long, however, he is certainly worth picking up if he is available.

#4 - Seth Halvorsen (2.6% owned on ESPN)

Seth Halvorsen might not be a household name, heck, he might not be a player known by many fantasy baseball managers. That being said, he could emerge as a source of saves for the Colorado Rockies. The team might not be one of the strongest in league, but Halvorsen could be a cheap, albeit, inconsistent source of of saves.

#5 - Jeffrey Springs (27.2% owned on ESPN)

Another pitcher who was electric this weekend was Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. Springs was able to record 9 strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners en route to picking up his first win of the season. Like Luzardo, Springs might not hold his value all season long but he is a must-add name right now in fantasy leagues.

