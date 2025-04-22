Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 5 featuring Dylan Moore and Max Meyer

There are a number of ways to gain an edge in fantasy baseball, however working on the waiver wire might one of the easiest and useful ways to improve one's roster. Throughout the season, a number of intriguing and effective players can emerge for a number of different reasons, whether it be an expanded role, an injury to a teammate, or simply finding themselves on a hot streak.

Ad

There have already been a number of fantasy baseball studs who likely opened the year on waiver wires in the majority of leagues, including Tyler Mahle and Kyren Paris. While there is always a chance that waiver wire additions might be nothing more than short-term option, they could play a key role in winning a category or two.

Here's a closer look at 5 intriguing waiver wire pickups in fantasy baseball leagues

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Nick Kurtz

Ad

Trending

One of the hottest names in fantasy baseball leagues right now is Nick Kurtz. The Athletics sent managers to the waiver wire to try and snag the team's number one prospect ahead of his MLB debut. Kurtz is a polished hitting prospect and could be a game-changing add if he can produce like he has throughout his minor league career.

#2 - Max Meyer

One of the top pitching prospects for the Miami Marlins for the past few seasons, Max Meyer is finally enjoying that breakout season that fantasy baseball managers have been hoping for. The young starter has been excellent so far this season, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.10 ERA and 41 stirkeouts over 30.0 innings of work. He is a must-add right now.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Jonathan Aranda

Jonathan Aranda has been one of the top players for the Tampa Bay Rays so far this season and appears on-track to potential earn more opportunities to thrive. Although he was expected to be part of a platoon, he was in the lineup for a pair of lefties this weekend against the New York Yankees. If that trend continues, he could be an everyday player in a solid part of the order.

Ad

#4 - Dylan Moore

Dylan Moore is one of the most useful players to add off fantasy baseball waiver wires right now. Not only is the Seattle Mariners utilityman red-hot right now, but he is eligible for several defensive positions, which provides managers with considerable flexibilty when it comes to setting their lineups.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - Carson Kelly

Carson Kelly might be one of the hottest batter in the league right now. That being said, given his track record, he might be more of a short-term addition as opposed to a long-term catching option. This should not prevent managers from adding him while he is unstoppable at the plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More