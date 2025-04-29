Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups Week 6 featuring Noelvi Marte and Jorge Polanco

As we reach the end of April, the fantasy baseball waiver wire is littered with intriguing names that could provide managers with some upside, both short and long term. Scouring the waiver wire and finding player who are hot at the plate is a key strategy that can give managers an advantage over their opponents.

Ad

It's worth mentioning that not every player picked up off the fantasy baseball waiver wire is going to have the same impact on one's team. Sometimes finding the right player for even a favorable series can help in the overall outlook of a season.

Here's a look at some intriguing names that are widley available on the fantasy baseball waiver wire

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Noelvi Marte

Ad

Trending

This might be one of the last opportunities to land Noelvi Maerte off of fantasy baseball waiver wires as the Cincinnati Reds infielder has been tremendous at the plate. Over his last 8 games, Marte has racking up 3 home runs with a whopping 16 RBI. Even though there are plenty of intriguing infielders in fantasy right now, few have the overall upside of the former top prospect.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jorge Polanco

One of the hottest hitters in baseball right now might feel like a bit of a throwback. Seattle Mariners veteran Jorge Polanco has turned back the clock and has been unstoppable this season, posting a .377 batting average with 7 home runs and 20 RBI.

The former All-Star has always had the tools to be a major contributor at the MLB level, however, injuries and inconsistent play has plagued him in recent seasons. If Polanco can stay on the field, he could be a long-term option off of fantasy baseball waiver wires right now, especially with the number of notable injuries to other star infielders such as Corey Seager.

Ad

Agustin Ramirez

The Miami Marlins have been be a surprisingly solid offense at times this season, sitting 13th in the league in total runs scored. Despite only being in the Majors for 6 games this season. Agustin Ramirez has been putting the league on notice. The 23-year-old has already managed to rack up 3 home runs and post a 1.397 OPS in those 3 games. It might be a small sample size but what a sample it's been.

Ad

Reese Olson

One of the top pitchers widely available on the fantasy baseball waiver wire is Reese Olson. The Detroit Tigers have had one of the top pitching rotations in Major League Baseball and Olson has been heating up on the mound to join his dominant teammates.

Expand Tweet

Olson has only allowed 6 hits and no earned runs in his last 12.1 innings, while also adding 12 strikeouts. He is worth a shot in fantasy leagues right now. Even if he is treated more as a streaming option for the moment, Olson has the tools to be an effective arm for managers who made need to replace an injured starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More