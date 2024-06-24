Fantasy Waiver Wire Pickups Week 14 featuring Jarred Kelenic and Brendan Donovan

The fantasy season continues to roll along as the calendar rapidly approaches July. At this point of the year, managers should have a good sense of their roster construction and which areas they need to improve if they hope to reach the playoffs.

One of the ways that fantasy baseball managers can improve their roster is by landing hot or rising talent on the waiver wire. There are a number of talented players who remain widely available in free agency, which could give managers an advantage over some of their opponents.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A closer look at some players to add from the fantasy baseball waiver wire

Jarred Kelenic

Trending

Jarred Kelenic is a familiar name among fantasy baseball managers. The former top prospect of the Seattle Mariners has been inconsistent throughout his MLB career. However, when he is hot, he can be highly productive.

Kelenic is now leading off for the Atlanta Braves and has been thriving in that role.

Expand Tweet

"Jarred Kelenic puts the first run on the board in The Bronx" - @MLB

Over his last 10 games, Jarred Kelenic has been red-hot at the plate. In those games, Kelenic has posted an excellent .317 batting average with three home runs. He is certainly worthy of an add in most leagues while he remains on a heater with the Braves.

Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals have been enjoying a tremendous stretch from Brendan Donovan.

The 27-year-old has been electric at the dish for the Cardinals lately, racking up 11 hits, three home runs, and nine RBIs over his last six games. If he can keep this up, he could be a league-winning talent for managers looking for an outfielder with second-base eligibility.

Alec Burleson

Another red-hot hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals has been Alec Burleson. The outfielder has been a force at the plate and has become one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Over his last five games, Burleson has smashed three home runs with nine hits, eight RBIs, and three stolen bases. Fantasy baseball managers should look to add him in any league where he is available.

Expand Tweet

"Alec Burleson has 12-HR and a 124-wRC+. If he ever learns to take walks, man…" - @fuzzyfromyt