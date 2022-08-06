“Far more offended a woman broke another countries laws” - Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling reacts to Brittney Griner's prison sentence, blames American left-wing for selective outrage

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling has once again made headlines for adding his two cents to the Brittney Griner saga. On Thursday, a Russian court sentenced Griner to a nine-year prison sentence for carrying cannabis into the country. The former WNBA star will also have to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,522).

Many, including Curt Schilling, believe the athlete was in violation of international law and should take responsibility for her actions. The 55-year-old, three-time World Series champion blamed America's left for selective outrage.

"Far more offended a woman broke another countries laws," said Schilling

Schilling made his views clear in his latest tweet. He closed with the hashtag "horriblepeople."

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 The left in america today: Far more offended a woman broke another countries laws and has been imprisoned, “being left behind” than they ever were about this crap pile leaving Americans in Afghanistan or deserting heroes in Benghazi. #horriblepeople The left in america today: Far more offended a woman broke another countries laws and has been imprisoned, “being left behind” than they ever were about this crap pile leaving Americans in Afghanistan or deserting heroes in Benghazi. #horriblepeople

"The left in america today: Far more offended a woman broke another countries laws and has been imprisoned, “being left behind” than they ever were about this crap pile leaving Americans in Afghanistan or deserting heroes in Benghazi. #horriblepeople" - Curt Schilling

Gringer was arrested on February 17 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport. She was in possession of a vape cartridge containing hash oil. Although she has received support from a large portion of the country, the case has polarized the American public.

Curt Schilling has been vocal about his support for Brittney Griner's prison sentence

Pitcher Curt Schilling delivers a pitch during the American League Division Series in Anaheim.

This is not the first time Schilling has weighed in on the issue. Less than a month ago, he responded to NBA superstar LeBron James' tweet in support of bringing Griner back to the USA.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 LeBron James @KingJames My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome My comments on “The Shop” regarding Brittney Griner wasn’t knocking our beautiful country. I was simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days! Long story short #BringHerHome I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat… I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE FUCKING LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws? twitter.com/KingJames/stat…

"I know this may seem like a stretch. But something like 300 million people understand "OBEY THE F*****G LAW", why is that such a challenge? And why on earth should she NOT pay the penalty for breaking another country's laws?" - Curt Schilling

On that occasion, his aggressively worded message focused on the legal side of the case, stating that most people "obey the f****ng law." Schilling has stated in the past that Griner has never denied committing the crime, which he believes is a key factor in the case.

The WNBA and NBA commissioners have also released a joint statement on the decision, calling it "unjustified and unfortunate." Both have called for a safe return to the United States for Griner.

NBA @NBA WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: https://t.co/FMQZsHBDVv

"WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner:" - NBA

Due to the concurrent situation with the war in Ukraine, this case has added significance. US President Joe Biden has stated that Russia has wrongfully detained Griner. He is under heavy pressure to negotiate a deal to bring her back to the United States.

Many believe Brittney Griner is being used as a pawn in the negotiations between Russia and the USA. Whether she intended to break the law or not, a nine-year prison sentence seems very harsh for an athlete in her prime. The 31-year-old will be over 40 years old when she is released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far