Fernando Tats Jr., the right fielder for the San Diego Padres, is a dedicated sneakerhead. Before and after games, the MLB All-Star always makes a statement with his sneakers. After missing the entire previous season due to injury, Tatis is back on the field and has been seen wearing a number of different pairs of sneakers while competing.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has been spotted sporting 13 distinct styles of bespoke cleats this season.

23 x 23 ❤️ - fernando_tatis21

The players' choice has occasionally left Tatis Jr.'s followers highly impressed, but they have also occasionally used social media to express their displeasure. This time, too, fans were observed criticizing the player.

Fernando Tatis Jr. wore Travis Scott-inspired Jordan 1 cleats while the Padres played in Houston this weekend - MLBLife

Below are fans reactions :

How fitting

well now the padres are eliminated, perfect timing for vacation

Do those help him get into the playoffs?

Padres fans sure feel like their at a Travis Scott concert this season

To honor the fans killed at that concert?

Dude should probably focus on winning first....

MLB records for Fernando Tatis Jr.

On January 2, 1999, Fernando Tatis Jr. was born in the Dominican Republic. For the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball (MLB), he primarily plays shortstop and right field. He is a versatile player. Notably, Fernando Tatis Sr., who was also an MLB player in the past, is his father.

Tatis Jr. made his MLB debut on March 28, 2019, won the Silver Slugger Award in 2020, and was selected as an All-Star in 2021. He then missed the 2022 season due to an injury and a PED suspension.

On August 12, 2022, Tatis received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the anabolic drug Clostebol. He stated that his antifungal medication was to blame, but he neglected to check it for steroids.

Due to a failed drug test in 2022, Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the first 20 games of the 2023 season. While playing for the Padres' Triple-A affiliate El Paso Chihuahuas in 2023, Tatis had 17 hits and 15 RBIs in 33 at-bats, including a game with three home runs and eight RBIs on April 13, 2023.