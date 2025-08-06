Five teams drawing the biggest crowds in 2025 MLB season ft. Yankees at third

Back in the late 2010s, MLB had a worrying trend wherein attendances continued to dwindle. However, since the end of the pandemic, the league has massively bounced back in terms of attendance in ballparks.

As of August 2025, the top five teams in the league in terms of attendance have averaged at least of 39,000 fans during home fixtures. Comparing statistics from last season, the league has seen a considerable increase in attendance, especially the big market teams. Let's now take a look at the biggest crowd-gatherers among MLB teams this year.

Five teams drawing the biggest crowds in 2025 MLB season

5) New York Mets (39,027 fans)

The Mets saw the biggest year-over-year jump in terms of attendance in all of Major League Baseball. In 2024, the Francisco Lindor-led squad averaged around just 24,000 attendees during their games.

However, with the addition of Juan Soto to the lineup, the Mets jumped from the 19th spot last year to fifth this year having tallied around 39,027 fans whenever they take the field.

4) Philadelphia Phillies (41,735 fans)

The Phillies have been a staple in terms of raking in numbers during their games. Boasting one of the most dedicated fanbases across the league, the team has maintained the 41,000-mark in terms of attendance for their games.

The 41,735 figure also proves how loved the Bryce Harper-led team is in the city as the 42,901 capacity of Citizens Bank Park is averaging at around 98% capacity during the squad's home games.

3) New York Yankees (41,956 fans)

The Yankees are the only American League team to make the top five in terms of attendance averages this season. Undisputedly the most successful franchise in North American sports, the prestige that the Yankee name carries, translate to the hordes of fans and neutrals that have bought tickets to see the reigning AL champions.

2) San Diego Padres (42,403 fans)

Currently embroiled in an intense rivalry with the Dodgers, the Padres tallied the second-best attended games in MLB this campaign. Hovering at around 42,403 fans per match, the Friars even improved their attendance by around 2,000 spectators compared to their numbers in 2024.

1) Los Angeles Dodgers (50,192 fans)

The runaway winner of the biggest MLB crowd drawer in 2025 goes to the Dodgers. Retaining their top rank from last year, the team has further solidified itself as the top dogs in both the league and in attendance numbers as they're currently averaging a mind-boggling 50,000 fans per contest.

Several factors come into play in the Dodgers' success in drawing crowds. The biggest, of course, is winning the World Series in 2024. Another that comes to mind is the establishment of connections to the Asian market, particularly with Japan and Korea as the team boasts the talents of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Hyeseong Kim.

