Five times Bryce Harper made controversial headlines ft. confrontation with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has built a reputation across the league as one of its fiercest competitors. The two-time National League is known to give his all everytime he steps on the field — even if it means that he sometimes gets into trouble for his competitive spirit. This has given him a &quot;villain&quot; tag among the league's fanbase.Throughout his major league career, Harper has been involved in several instances that has put him on the front page. From going viral during an interview in 2012, to his latest incident involving MLB commissioner Rob Manfred — here are five instances wherein Harper made the headlines.Five times Bryce Harper made controversial headlines1) &quot;That's a clown question, bro&quot;Kicking off the list is the first instance that Harper made the headlines for humorous reasons. On June 12, 2012, the then-rookie smashed a 438-foot bomb in Rogers Centre against the Toronto Blue Jays. After the game, the young outfield star was asked if he would celebrate his accomplishment and take advantage of the lower drinking age in Canada.Harper would then reply:&quot;I'm not going to answer that. That's a clown question, bro.&quot;The interview spawned memes and was even used by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the time of its peak virality.2) Harper gets suspended for yelling at umpire after team victoryIn May 2016, Bryce Harper was caught in a peculiar situation when he was suspended by the league after yelling profanities at umpire Brian Knight as the team celebrated a walk-off victory.Prior to the incident, Harper was tossed while sitting in the dugout for arguing calls on behalf of teammate Danny Espinosa. This didn't stop the fiery Harper, though, as he confronted and screamed at Knight as the team prepared to celebrate their victory. He was given a one-game suspension for the event.3) &quot;Baseball's tired&quot;In an article published on the ESPN The Magazine on March 10, 2016, Bryce Harper criticized baseball's archaic ways when he claimed that &quot;baseball's tired.&quot;&quot;Baseball's tired. It's a tired sport, because you can't express yourself. You can't do what people in other sports do. I'm not saying baseball is, you know, boring or anything like that, but it's the excitement of the young guys who are coming into the game now who have flair.&quot;Harper's comments made the news as it tore into the very fabric of the sport as topics relating to the game's old guard against flashy young stars reached fever pitch.2) Rob Manfed confrontationThe most recent among Bryce Harper's laundry list of controversies just happened a few days ago when he confronted and cussed out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a meeting with Phillies personnel.Harper's ire was drawn when Manfred brought up the idea of placing a salary cap for the next collective bargaining agreement. As reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, it wasn't until Harper's teammate Nick Castellanos' intervention that the two big personalities talked it out and calmed down.1) Hunter Strickland fistfightIn what was arguably the most infamous brawl of the 2010s, Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland locked horns on the May 29, 2017 game between the National and San Francisco Giants.Although the incident had built up from the previous years, it all came to blows when Strickland intentionally hit Harper on the leg during the eighth inning of the game. The incensed superstar then charged the mount as the two men engaged on a fistfight.Bryce Harper received a four-game suspension for the incident. But it was the aftermath that received much attention as Giants first baseman and former National Michael Morse suffered a concussion that led to his retirement from the league.