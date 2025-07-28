  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "You can get the f*ck out of our clubhouse" - Bryce Harper reportedly in loggerheads vs MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over salary cap

"You can get the f*ck out of our clubhouse" - Bryce Harper reportedly in loggerheads vs MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over salary cap

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Jul 28, 2025 18:38 GMT
Phillies star Bryce Harper was reportedly involved in a verbal spat with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (Getty)
Phillies star Bryce Harper was reportedly involved in a verbal spat with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred (Getty)

A heated exchange between Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was said to have occurred last week in a dialogue between the two-time NL MVP's team and the league official.

Ad

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, a verbal altercation ensued when Manfred brought up the topic of having a salary cap in the league. It should be noted that among the four major American sports leagues, only Major League Baseball has yet to implement the restriction. This drew the attention of Harper — as the two parties were reportedly stood "nose to nose."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If you want to speak about that, you can get the f*** out of our clubhouse," said Harper to Manfred via Jeff Passan.

In return, the MLB commissioner returned the favor to Harper with his a spicy comment of his own — saying that he was "not going to get the f*** out of here."

Although rarely mentioned when it comes to league issues or the player's association, Bryce Harper has always been known as a player who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on and off the field.

Ad

The two came to blows but the tension was eventually quashed when Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos got in between Harper and Manfred. It was also reported that the concerned parties shook hands by the end of the meeting.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has reportedly been going around the league and holding meetings with organization as the end of the collective bargaining agreement approaches at the end of the 2026 campaign. The league executive is certainly wary of the repercussions and blowback of what was the lockout ahead of the 2022 season that's still fresh in the minds of fans and players.

Ad

Nick Castellanos comments on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's altercation with teammate Bryce Harper

As reported by Jeff Passan, it was Phillies star Nick Castellanos that deescalated the confrontation between teammate Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. After breaking up quashing the tension, the outfielder shared his thoughts about the incident.

"It was pretty intense, definitely passionate. Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised," said Castellanos.
Ad

Castellanos also sounded off on Manfred's attempts to build rapport with organizations in lobbying for a salary cap.

"Rob seems to be in a pretty desperate place on how important it is to get this salary cap because he's floating the word 'lockout' two years in advance of our collective bargaining agreement [expiration]."

It can be recalled that the last time that the idea of a salary cap was prevalent in MLB was during the 1994 season. During the seventh month strike, owners suggested a salary cap to be included in the CBA.

However, the team owners were not granted their request as Judge and future Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a preliminary injunction to end the strike in April of the following year — ultimately leading to the resumption of play.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications