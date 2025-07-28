"You can get the f*ck out of our clubhouse" - Bryce Harper reportedly in loggerheads vs MLB commissioner Rob Manfred over salary cap

A heated exchange between Phillies superstar Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was said to have occurred last week in a dialogue between the two-time NL MVP's team and the league official.Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, a verbal altercation ensued when Manfred brought up the topic of having a salary cap in the league. It should be noted that among the four major American sports leagues, only Major League Baseball has yet to implement the restriction. This drew the attention of Harper — as the two parties were reportedly stood &quot;nose to nose.&quot;&quot;If you want to speak about that, you can get the f*** out of our clubhouse,&quot; said Harper to Manfred via Jeff Passan.In return, the MLB commissioner returned the favor to Harper with his a spicy comment of his own — saying that he was &quot;not going to get the f*** out of here.&quot;Although rarely mentioned when it comes to league issues or the player's association, Bryce Harper has always been known as a player who doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on and off the field.The two came to blows but the tension was eventually quashed when Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos got in between Harper and Manfred. It was also reported that the concerned parties shook hands by the end of the meeting.Commissioner Rob Manfred has reportedly been going around the league and holding meetings with organization as the end of the collective bargaining agreement approaches at the end of the 2026 campaign. The league executive is certainly wary of the repercussions and blowback of what was the lockout ahead of the 2022 season that's still fresh in the minds of fans and players.Nick Castellanos comments on MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's altercation with teammate Bryce HarperAs reported by Jeff Passan, it was Phillies star Nick Castellanos that deescalated the confrontation between teammate Bryce Harper and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. After breaking up quashing the tension, the outfielder shared his thoughts about the incident.&quot;It was pretty intense, definitely passionate. Both of 'em. The commissioner giving it back to Bryce and Bryce giving it back to the commissioner. That's Harp. He's been doing this since he was 15 years old. It's just another day. I wasn't surprised,&quot; said Castellanos.Castellanos also sounded off on Manfred's attempts to build rapport with organizations in lobbying for a salary cap.&quot;Rob seems to be in a pretty desperate place on how important it is to get this salary cap because he's floating the word 'lockout' two years in advance of our collective bargaining agreement [expiration].&quot;It can be recalled that the last time that the idea of a salary cap was prevalent in MLB was during the 1994 season. During the seventh month strike, owners suggested a salary cap to be included in the CBA. However, the team owners were not granted their request as Judge and future Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a preliminary injunction to end the strike in April of the following year — ultimately leading to the resumption of play.