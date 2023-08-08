The 2023 Little League World Series tournament will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 8 when Florida takes on Tennessee in the Southeast Regionals final. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Florida vs Tennessee will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can also stream the match live on Fubo.

Florida and Tennessee beat Georgia in each of their semifinal games to reach the final. The winner of the Southeast Regionals final will automatically book their place in the Little League World Series tournament in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at the full schedule and results of the Southeast Regionals bracket:

Thursday, Aug. 3

Game 1: Florida 5 , North Carolina 4

, North Carolina 4 Game 2: Virginia 11 , South Carolina 8

, South Carolina 8 Game 3: Tennessee 10, Alabama 0

Friday, Aug. 4

Game 4: Georgia 13 , West Virginia 0

, West Virginia 0 Game 5: South Carolina 4 , North Carolina 3 (North Carolina eliminated)

, North Carolina 3 (North Carolina eliminated) Game 6: West Virginia 8, Alabama 5 (Alabama eliminated)

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 7: Florida 11, Virginia 1

Virginia 1 Game 8: Georgia 6, Tennessee 2

Tennessee 2 Game 9: Tennessee 8, South Carolina 1 (South Carolina eliminated)

South Carolina 1 (South Carolina eliminated) Game 10: Virginia 5, West Virginia 4 (West Virginia eliminated)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 11: Tennessee 7 , Virginia 2 (Virginia eliminated)

, Virginia 2 (Virginia eliminated) Game 12: Florida 7, Georgia 0

Monday, Aug. 7

Game 13: Tennessee 4, Georgia 0 (Georgia eliminated)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Game 14: Florida vs. Tennessee at 5 p.m. ET.

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

How to watch LLWS in 2023

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series will be played from Wednesday, August 16, to Sunday, August 27, 2023. All games will be broadcast live in the US with the partnership with ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports.

The Little League World Series final game to determine this year's champions will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, on ABC. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.