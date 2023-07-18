When is the 2023 MLB Little League Classic? Date, Start Time, and how to watch

The 2023 MLB Little League Classic will take place on Sunday, August 20 at the Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

For the second year in a row, the annual game will feature a showdown between two divisional foes. The two teams that will take part in this year's edition are Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.

Interestingly, the Nationals are the home team this year, despite the contest being played in Philadelphia. The highly-anticipated clash between the NL East teams is scheduled to commence at 7:10 p.m. ET.

2023 LLWS Updates™ @UpdatesLlws

🗓️August 20th

7:00 PM ET

Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies will play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic!

The regular season matchup will be played primarily in front of Little League Baseball World Series players and their families. It will be the sixth time iteration of the occasion, with the Phillies playing in it for a second time and the Nats making their debut at the event.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Little League Classic: TV Schedule and Live Stream details

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper

The 2023 MLB Little League Classic will be telecast live on ESPN. Fans who don't have access to cable can live stream the match on ESPN.com and on the ESPN app.

Here’s a look back at the results of the five previous Little League Classics:

2022: Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 3

Baltimore Orioles 5, Boston Red Sox 3 2021: Cleveland Guardians 3, Los Angeles Angels 0

Cleveland Guardians 3, Los Angeles Angels 0 2019: Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh Pirates 1 2018: New York Mets 8, Philadelphia Phillies 2

New York Mets 8, Philadelphia Phillies 2 2017: Pittsburgh Pirates 6, St. Louis Cardinals 3

The inaugural MLB Little League Classic was held in 2017 when the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals faced each other in front of Little Leaguers. The special event was a fun day-long celebration of baseball.

The Little League Classic has been held annually ever since, barring the 2020 season, when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It will be interesting to see what's in store at this year's event.

