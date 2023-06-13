Florida vs Virginia NCAA Men's College World Series 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

Friday, June 16, will see the Florida Gators square off against the Virginia Cavaliers in the second game of the NCAA Men's College World Series. College baseball's biggest tournament is down to its final eight teams, which are split into two different brackets.

In the first bracket of the College World Series will see Florida, Virginia, Oral Roberts, and TCU battle for an appearance in the championship game. On the other side of the tournament, LSU, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and Stanford will compete for the other finals spot.

A look at the NCAA Baseball Tournament schedule for Friday, June 16

The next round of the NCAA tournament will begin on Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. The first match of the first bracket will see TCU and Oral Roberts play on Friday, June 16, at 2:00 pm EST. The second game of the day will see Florida and Virginia, which will be played at 7:00 pm EST on June 16 as well.

Game Team Team Time TV Channel 1 Oral Roberts TCU 2:00 pm EST ESPN 2 Florida Virginia 7:00 pm EST ESPN

All games will be broadcast live on ESPN, with users of Fubo also able to tune into the NCAA action.

A look at each team's road to the Men's College World Series

For the first time since 2018, the Florida Gators will return to Omaha for a shot at the championship crown. As the number two seed entering the tournament, Florida was the favorite to advance out of the Gainesville Regional tournament, which they did. However, they did face some adversity, dropping one game to Texas Tech, before advancing to the Super Regional.

In the Super Regional round, Florida had a date with South Carolina, who swept the Columbia Regional. Florida defeated South Carolina twice, en route to a trip to Omaha.

"THE FINAL OUT #GoGators // ESPNU" - @GatorsBB

On the other side, Virginia entered the Charlottesville Regional as the favorite and delivered, sweeping the round to advance to a Super Regional matchup with Duke. After dropping the first game, Virginia dominated Duke with a combined score of 26-6 in games two and three to advance to the College World Series.

