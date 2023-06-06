South Carolina vs Florida NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals are just around the corner. The South Carolina Gamecocks will lock horns with the Florida Gators in the Gainesville Super Regional.

The best-of-three elimination will take place at the Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville. Game 1 is scheduled to commence on Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the full schedule and TV channels:

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Game 3: Sunday, (if necessary), TBD

Fans can also livestream the college baseball games on ESPN+.

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: South Carolina vs Florida Preview

The South Carolina Gamecocks had a relatively comfortable regional weekend and were in cruise control in all of their games. The team finished with a 3-0 record, with wins against Central Connecticut State, NC State, and Campbell to win the Columbia Regional.

Meanwhile, the Florida State Seminoles lost to Texas Tech on Saturday. However, they won three games in a row to advance out of the Gainesville Regional.

Interestingly, the Gamecocks swept the Gators in Columbia when the two teams met in April during the regular season. USC outscored Florida 25-10 in the three games.

2023 Baseball Super Regionals full bracket

Here's a look at the eight fixtures in the Super Regionals bracket for 2023:

Winston-Salem Super Regional: (1) Wake Forest vs. (16) Alabama

(1) Wake Forest vs. (16) Alabama Stanford Super Regional: (8) Stanford vs. Texas

(8) Stanford vs. Texas Gainesville Super Regional: (2) Florida vs. (15) South Carolina

(2) Florida vs. (15) South Carolina Charlottesville Super Regional: (7) Virginia vs. Duke

(7) Virginia vs. Duke Baton Rouge Super Regional: (5) LSU vs. (12) Kentucky

(5) LSU vs. (12) Kentucky Knoxville/Hattiesburg Super Regional: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss

Tennessee vs. Southern Miss Tulsa/Eugene Super Regional: Oral Roberts vs. Oregon

Oral Roberts vs. Oregon Fort Worth Super Regional: (14) Indiana State vs. TCU

The eight winners from the best-of-three Regionals will advance to the College World Series, which commences on June 16, in Omaha.

