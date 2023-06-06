NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Best matchups, start times, and how to watch

The NCAA Baseball Super Regionals for 2023 are set. With only 16 teams remaining, here's a look at all the matchups in store for the next phase of the tournament.

Winston-Salem Super Regional: (1) Wake Forest vs. (16) Alabama

The dates and timings of the Super Regionals are yet to be confirmed, but we know that they will get underway on either Friday, June 9, or Saturday, June 10.

All eight games are expected to be close contests given that the teams are jostling for a spot in College Baseball Championship final. However, Wake Forest vs Alabama seems one to watch out for.

The Demon Deacons have been on a roll this season and went 3-0 in the Winston-Salem regional. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have enjoyed a fairytale run in the postseason, recently beating Boston on Sunday night to move on to the next stage.

Alabama Baseball



FINAL | 8-0 Alabama



B9 | Ballgame. For the first time since 2010, we're headed to Super Regionals!

Even the matchup between LSU and Kentucky should be an intriguing one as both teams have looked sharp throughout the postseason.

Kentucky and Indiana played the deciding game of the Baton Rouge regional final on Monday, and the Wildcats came out on top with a 4-2 win. Meanwhile, LSU beat Oregon State 13-7 to book their spot in the next round of the competition.

How to watch NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023? TV and live stream details

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023

All the 2023 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals matchups can be streamed live on ESPN+. Fans can also watch the games live on ESPN and ESPNU.

The timings and schedule of the eight games will be released soon.

