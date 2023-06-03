The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is well underway. The teams have been duking it out with each other in various regionals to reach the number one spot. However, baseball fans are curious about where to watch the tournament games in 2023.
The DI Baseball Tournament currently undergoing is the first step toward the NCAA College World Series. It has 64 teams. However, the Southeastern Conference is leading with ten teams while the Atlantic Coast Conference has eight teams. Then the bracket is broken down into regional groups and teams play against each other in a double-elimination bracket.
These games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of channels. These include ESPNU, ESPN2, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. Moreover, all games will be available to stream on ESPN+. It costs $10 a month and $100 a year. Moreover, they also feature a bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, which costs $13 per month. It is considered to be 50% off of the regular combined cost of all three services.
The televised games will also be available to stream on Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream. Fubo TV offers three subscription plans - Pro for $74.99 a month, Elite for $84.99 a month, and Premier for $94.99 a month.
DirecTV Stream has four subscription packages - Entertainment for $64.99 per month + tax, Choice for $89.99 per month+tax, Ultimate for $99.99 per month + tax, and finally, Optimo Mas (for English and Spanish customers) at $64.99 per month + tax.
Dates and times for NCAA Baseball 2023
The dates for the full 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament have already been published. These are as follows:
- Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5
- Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12
- First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16
- MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26
- Final championship game: Monday, June 26
The schedule and the scores are as follows:
Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn
- Game 1: Samford 4, Southern Miss. 2
- Game 2: Penn 6, Auburn 3
- Game 3: Auburn vs. Southern Miss. | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Penn vs. Samford | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU
- Game 1: LSU 7, Tulane 2
- Game 2: Oregon St. 18, Sam Houston 2
- Game 3: Tulane vs. Sam Houston | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: LSU vs. Oregon State | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia
- Game 1: Virginia 15, Army West Point 1
- Game 2: East Carolina 14, Oklahoma 5
- Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Army | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Virginia vs. East Carolina | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson
- Game 1: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5
- Game 2: Tennessee 8, Charlotte 1
- Game 3: Lipscomb vs. Charlotte | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Clemson vs. Tennessee | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina
- Game 1: NC State 5, Campbell 1
- Game 2: South Carolina 19, Central Conn. St. 1
- Game 3: Campbell vs. Central Connecticut St. | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: South Carolina vs. NC State | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina
- Game 1: Duke 12, UNCW 3
- Game 2: Rider 11, Coastal Carolina 10
- Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. UNCW | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Duke vs. Rider | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL)
- Game 1: Texas 4, Louisiana 2
- Game 2: Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1
- Game 3: Louisiana vs. Maine | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Miami vs. Texas | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas
- Game 1: Arkansas 13, Santa Clara 6
- Game 2: TCU 12, Arizona 4
- Game 3: Arizona vs. Santa Clara | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Arkansas vs. TCU | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida
- Game 1: Texas Tech 3, UConn 2
- Game 2: Florida 3, Florida A&M 0
- Game 3: UConn vs. Florida A&M |Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Florida vs. Texas Tech | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky
- Game 1: Kentucky 4, Ball St. 0
- Game 2: Indiana 12, West Virginia 6
- Game 3: West Virginia vs. Ball State | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Kentucky vs. Indiana | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt
- Game 1: Oregon 5, Xavier 4
- Game 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Ill. 2
- Game 3: Xavier vs. Eastern Ill. | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford
- Game 1: Stanford 13, San Jose St. 2
- Game 2: Texas A&M 12, Cal St. Fullerton 7
- Game 3: San Jose St. vs. Cal St. Fullerton |Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Stanford vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.
- Game 1: Washington 9, DBU 5
- Game 2: Oral Roberts 6, Oklahoma St. 4
- Game 3: Oklahoma St. vs. DBU | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Oral Roberts vs. Washington | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St.
- Game 1: Indiana St. 6, Wright St. 5
- Game 2: Iowa 5, North Carolina 4
- Game 3: North Carolina vs. Wright State | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Indiana St. vs. Iowa | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama
- Game 1: Troy 11, Boston College 10
- Game 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3
- Game 3: Boston College vs. Nicholls | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Troy vs. Alabama |Saturday, 9:00 p.m.
Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest
- Game 1: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2
- Game 2: Wake Forest 12, George Mason 1
- Game 3: George Mason vs. Northeastern | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.
- Game 4: Wake Forest vs. Maryland | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.
It is expected that MLB is keeping a close eye on the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament so that they utilize emerging talents in the future.