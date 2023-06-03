The 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament is well underway. The teams have been duking it out with each other in various regionals to reach the number one spot. However, baseball fans are curious about where to watch the tournament games in 2023.

The DI Baseball Tournament currently undergoing is the first step toward the NCAA College World Series. It has 64 teams. However, the Southeastern Conference is leading with ten teams while the Atlantic Coast Conference has eight teams. Then the bracket is broken down into regional groups and teams play against each other in a double-elimination bracket.

These games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of channels. These include ESPNU, ESPN2, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network. Moreover, all games will be available to stream on ESPN+. It costs $10 a month and $100 a year. Moreover, they also feature a bundle with Disney Plus and Hulu, which costs $13 per month. It is considered to be 50% off of the regular combined cost of all three services.

The televised games will also be available to stream on Fubo TV and DirecTV Stream. Fubo TV offers three subscription plans - Pro for $74.99 a month, Elite for $84.99 a month, and Premier for $94.99 a month.

DirecTV Stream has four subscription packages - Entertainment for $64.99 per month + tax, Choice for $89.99 per month+tax, Ultimate for $99.99 per month + tax, and finally, Optimo Mas (for English and Spanish customers) at $64.99 per month + tax.

Dates and times for NCAA Baseball 2023

The 2023 NCAA Tournament schedule

The dates for the full 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament have already been published. These are as follows:

Regionals: Friday-Monday, June 2-5

Friday-Monday, June 2-5 Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12

Friday-Sunday, June 9-11 or Saturday-Monday, June 10-12 First day of MCWS games: Start Friday, June 16

Start Friday, June 16 MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 24-26

Saturday-Monday, June 24-26 Final championship game: Monday, June 26

The schedule and the scores are as follows:

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

Game 1: Samford 4 , Southern Miss. 2

Southern Miss. 2 Game 2: Penn 6 , Auburn 3

Auburn 3 Game 3: Auburn vs. Southern Miss. | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Penn vs. Samford | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional hosted by LSU

Game 1: LSU 7 , Tulane 2

LSU 7 Tulane 2 Game 2: Oregon St. 18 , Sam Houston 2

Sam Houston 2 Game 3: Tulane vs. Sam Houston | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: LSU vs. Oregon State | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

Game 1: Virginia 15 , Army West Point 1

Army West Point 1 Game 2: East Carolina 14 , Oklahoma 5

Oklahoma 5 Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Army | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Virginia vs. East Carolina | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

Game 1: Clemson 12, Lipscomb 5

Game 2: Tennessee 8 , Charlotte 1

Charlotte 1 Game 3: Lipscomb vs. Charlotte | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Clemson vs. Tennessee | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina

Game 1: NC State 5 , Campbell 1

Campbell 1 Game 2: South Carolina 19 , Central Conn. St. 1

Central Conn. St. 1 Game 3: Campbell vs. Central Connecticut St. | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: South Carolina vs. NC State | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

Game 1: Duke 12 , UNCW 3

Duke 12 UNCW 3 Game 2: Rider 11 , Coastal Carolina 10

Coastal Carolina 10 Game 3: Coastal Carolina vs. UNCW | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Duke vs. Rider | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (FL)

Game 1: Texas 4, Louisiana 2

Game 2: Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1

Miami (FL) 9, Maine 1 Game 3: Louisiana vs. Maine | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Miami vs. Texas | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

Game 1: Arkansas 13 , Santa Clara 6

Arkansas 13 Santa Clara 6 Game 2: TCU 12 , Arizona 4

Arizona 4 Game 3: Arizona vs. Santa Clara | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Arkansas vs. TCU | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

Game 1: Texas Tech 3 , UConn 2

UConn 2 Game 2: Florida 3 , Florida A&M 0

Florida A&M 0 Game 3: UConn vs. Florida A&M |Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Florida vs. Texas Tech | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Lexington Regional hosted by Kentucky

Game 1: Kentucky 4 , Ball St. 0

Ball St. 0 Game 2: Indiana 12 , West Virginia 6

Indiana 12 West Virginia 6 Game 3: West Virginia vs. Ball State | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Kentucky vs. Indiana | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

Game 1: Oregon 5, Xavier 4

Oregon 5, Xavier 4 Game 2: Vanderbilt 12, Eastern Ill. 2

Game 3: Xavier vs. Eastern Ill. | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

Game 1: Stanford 13 , San Jose St. 2

San Jose St. 2 Game 2: Texas A&M 12 , Cal St. Fullerton 7

Cal St. Fullerton 7 Game 3: San Jose St. vs. Cal St. Fullerton |Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Stanford vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

Game 1: Washington 9 , DBU 5

DBU 5 Game 2: Oral Roberts 6 , Oklahoma St. 4

Oklahoma St. 4 Game 3: Oklahoma St. vs. DBU | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Oral Roberts vs. Washington | Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Terre Haute Regional hosted by Indiana St.

Game 1: Indiana St. 6, Wright St. 5

Wright St. 5 Game 2: Iowa 5 , North Carolina 4

Iowa 5 North Carolina 4 Game 3: North Carolina vs. Wright State | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Indiana St. vs. Iowa | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional hosted by Alabama

Game 1: Troy 11, Boston College 10

Boston College 10 Game 2: Alabama 4, Nicholls 3

Nicholls 3 Game 3: Boston College vs. Nicholls | Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

Game 4: Troy vs. Alabama |Saturday, 9:00 p.m.

Winston-Salem Regional hosted by Wake Forest

Game 1: Maryland 7, Northeastern 2

Game 2: Wake Forest 12 , George Mason 1

Wake Forest 12 George Mason 1 Game 3: George Mason vs. Northeastern | Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4: Wake Forest vs. Maryland | Saturday, 6:00 p.m.

It is expected that MLB is keeping a close eye on the 2023 NCAA Baseball Tournament so that they utilize emerging talents in the future.

