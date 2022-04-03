Forecast for NL Central clubs featuring Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, and more | MLB 2022

The NL Central is one of the more intriguing division races ahead of the 2022 regular season. The race seems to be between two teams in the Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals. The two teams battled for the title a season ago and are expected to do the same for this season.

This article will preview each NL Central and where each team stands going into the 2022 season. This will be a power ranking and analysis of each team's expectations.

NL Central Preseason Power Rankings

#5. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the 2022 season as one of the worst teams in all of baseball. The team has traded or lost many of its key players over the last few seasons and are currently looking to rebuild their roster with young minor league talent in their system. One of the Pirates players to watch this season is outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds is among the top players to be traded currently and will help any contending club.

Floor: 55-107 Ceiling: 70-92

#4. Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are another team in the NL Central that is currently rebuilding after an offseason where many of their top players either left or were shipped off via trade. Players of note include Nick Castellanos, Tucker Barhart, Amil Garrett, Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Wade Miley.

The young Reds team will likely struggle throughout much of the season. One player to watch for is rookie phenom Hunter Greene.

No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! Greene Day! @Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! Greene Day!@Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta! https://t.co/3z3Ell1tzK

"Greene Day! @Reds No. 1 prospect RHP Hunter Greene has officially made the Opening Day roster and will make his MLB debut April 10th in Atlanta!" - @ MLB

The Reds' season will rely heavily on the young talent they have and how they grow throughout the season.

Floor: 60-102 Ceiling: 75-87

#3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs enter the 2022 season as another team that is rebuilding in the NL Central. The Cubs lost key players such as Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Craig Kimbrel from a season ago.

The team has made many notable additions like starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Wade Miley. They have also added star Japanese player Seiya Suzuki. The team's potential is there, but the question will be if they can have players like Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel make up for some of the production they lost a year ago.

Floor: 68-94 Ceiling: 84-78

#2. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are the defending NL Central champs and enter the season with big expectations. The team is led by their pitching staff, which includes arguably the best rotation in baseball.

8th K thru 5. Corbin Burnes, Beautiful Back Door Cutter. 🥰8th K thru 5. Corbin Burnes, Beautiful Back Door Cutter. 🥰✂️8th K thru 5. https://t.co/OZjQ6tvJ3a

Corbin Burnes, Beautiful Backdoor Cutter. 8th K thru 5."-@Rob Freidman

The team has also made many notable moves this offseason that have bolstered their starting lineup. The signings of outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Hunter Renfroe will make their lineup much deeper than a year ago.

Picking between the Brewers and the Cardinals to win the NL Central is, somewhat, a toss up as the race between the two is expected to be tight throughout the season.

While I do think that they have a really good shot at defending their NL Central title, the major question will be if they can repeat their historic starting pitching from a season ago. If they do get monster seasons from the likes of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, then the Brewers will be serious contenders in the National League.

Floor: 85-77 Ceiling: 100-62

#1. St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the two top teams this season in the NL Central. The Cardinals have historically dominated the division since it was created in 1994. Since this time, the Cardinals have 11 division titles, four World Series appearances (two titles), and 16 postseason appearances.

Look for the Cardinals to battle for the NL Central title with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals' overall roster between their bullpen, starting lineup, and bench matches up against the Brewers. The Cardinals biggest question will be having consistent starting pitching.

The ultimate factor in choosing the Cardinals in the #1 spot was their starting lineup compared to the Brewers. Look for the division race to come down to the final days of the regular season.

Floor: 87-75 Ceiling: 100-62

