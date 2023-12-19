Former All-Star Eric Hosmer lists charming 1930s colonial mansion worth $6,575,000, highlighted by magical 'snow globe room'

Eric Hosmer's 2022 deadline move from the Padres to the Boston Red Sox was the first time in his career the first baseman was involved in a trade.

To that point, the Miami native was not accustomed to moving between franchises. A first-round pick for the Kansas City Royals in 2008, Hosmer played in KC until 2018, when he was traded to the Padres. As such, Hosmer was used to putting down roots.

In Boston, that was exactly what he did. He and his wife, Kacie McDowell, purchased a picture-perfect mansion in nearby Newton, Massachusetts. According to the Wall Street Journal, Hosmer and McDowell purchased the home for some $6.15 million less than a month after the first baseman's trade to the Red Sox. In February, it was listed for $6.575 million.

Via Boston Magazine

Relying on a light color scheme, the home's minimalist yet succinct layout features several fireplaces, a kitchen with granite countertops and a sitting room surrounded by wide windows that show off the garden. The exterior of the home shows off a rustic red-brick pattern that juxtaposes beautifully with extensive foliage.

Although the home's beauty cannot be denied, the Hosmers were not able to enjoy it for as long as they had hoped. After injuries limited Eric Hosmer to just 14 games for the Boston Red Sox in 2022, he was released by the club on Dec. 16 after hitting just .244/.320/.311 with four RBIs.

Still under his eight-year, $144 million 2018 deal with the San Diego Padres, Eric Hosmer is netting about $39 million per season. However, ever since they parted ways with the Friars, Hosmer has appeared to struggle to get his bat going like he once could.

Eric Hosmer could take his lucrative contract with the Padres into retirement

In 2023, Hosmer attempted to get back on the saddle, signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. However, in Chi-Town, the veteran encountered the same issues that had led to his dismissal from the Red Sox. Hitting just .234 in 31 games, Hosmer was released from the Cubs last May.

With his standard offensive production a mere fraction of what it used to be, Hosmer will have trouble finding a new deal for 2024. With his lucrative Padres deal still paying out, perhaps carrying it into retirement is Hosmer's best play.

