The New York Yankees have already sustained a substantial injury. Frankie Montas, last season's deadline acquisition, is expected to miss two months (one during the season) with a shoulder injury. He had shoulder issues last season as well, which landed him on the injury list.

This is concerning for the Yankees, who often cannot get through a season without losing key players to injury. The fact that a key injury has cropped up before pitchers and catchers report is concerning.

According to former MLB GM Ruben Amaro Jr., this is a big concern:

“This has got to be a huge concern for the Yankees and so much more important to have Carlos Rodon towards the top of that rotation as well. I like Montas. I like what he brings to the table. ... I like the arm. It’s unfortunate that they’re in a spot right now. They do have a little bit of depth but it certainly hurts your depth moving forward.”

Montas was the second-most sought-after pitcher at last year's deadline behind Luis Castillo. When the Yankees couldn't get him, they got Montas.

That didn't pan out as he struggled with shoulder issues and missed most of the season with an injury.

Having a former top-line starter at the back of a rotation is great, but the Yankees now have to hope he can get healthy and return to form.

Who will replace Frankie Montas in the rotation?

Frankie Montas was expected to be the Yankees' fifth starter in 2023, behind Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. Now, they'll have to turn to a new fifth starter.

Last season, they often turned to Clarke Schmidt or Domingo German, so expect one of those two to get the bulk of Montas' starts.

Clarke Schmidt could take Frankie Montas' spot

If not, they could turn to Michael King, depending on when he can return from injury. He was one of the best relievers in baseball last season when healthy and is a former starter himself.

There's always the trade market and a few starting pitchers left unsigned in free agency, so the Yankees do have options fortunately.

