Pitching has perhaps never been at a higher level in the MLB. Over the years, pitchers have figured out how to make the ball do just about everything that is physically possible while also maxing out the velocity at which it is thrown. Most pitchers can throw upper 90s and have devastating off-speed pitches.

There are a lot of elite pitchers available, and one MLB Network social media page wanted to know which was the best, listing these options:

Aaron Nola

Alek Manoah

Brandon Woodruff

Carlos Rodon

Clayton Kershaw

Corbin Burnes

Dylan Cease

Framber Valdez

Gerrit Cole

Jacob deGrom

Joe Musgrove

Julio Urias

Justin Verlander

Kevin Gausman

Logan Webb

Luis Castillo

Max Fried

Max Scherzer

Nestor Cortes

Sandy Alcantara

Shane Bieber

Shane McClanahan

Shohei Ohtani

Spencer Strider

Tony Gonsolin

Yu Darvish

Zac Gallen

Zack Wheeler

Who is the best Starting Pitcher heading into next season? #Top10RightNow

There are a ton of excellent options on this list, but MLB fans already have their minds made up. They are also a bit surprised by which pitchers were left off, which again highlights the sheer amount of elite pitching talent in baseball right now.

Raleigh Heth @RaleighHeth @MLBNetwork I know "wins" is a problematic stat in the modern baseball era but not having last year's MLB leader in wins on here is wild. @MLBNetwork I know "wins" is a problematic stat in the modern baseball era but not having last year's MLB leader in wins on here is wild.

craig phillips @craigphillips12 @MLBNetwork I’d take Alcantara over anyone if I was starting a team tomorrow. @MLBNetwork I’d take Alcantara over anyone if I was starting a team tomorrow.

Dean McElroy @deanmcelroy13 @MLBNetwork If everyone’s healthy, it’s unquestionably DeGrom. If I have to pick someone who will have the best 30 starts - Alcantara @MLBNetwork If everyone’s healthy, it’s unquestionably DeGrom. If I have to pick someone who will have the best 30 starts - Alcantara

Mario Mata @MAR10_MATA @MLBNetwork From this list is Framber Valdez, but keep a close eye for Christian Javier. @MLBNetwork From this list is Framber Valdez, but keep a close eye for Christian Javier.

Camryn @crynn04 @MLBNetwork probably biased, but for the last couple years its always been kershaw for me @MLBNetwork probably biased, but for the last couple years its always been kershaw for me

Austin Portz @austinnportzzz @MLBNetwork Sandy Alcantara and it’s not even close. trade this dude to a contender please marlins stop wasting his prime. @MLBNetwork Sandy Alcantara and it’s not even close. trade this dude to a contender please marlins stop wasting his prime.

😴 @VinRBI @MLBNetwork How hard was it to keep a straight face when typing up "Nestor Cortes" for this list? @MLBNetwork How hard was it to keep a straight face when typing up "Nestor Cortes" for this list?

Tuachdown Tagovailoa @TuaTDs @MLBNetwork Alek Manoah will win the 2023 AL Cy Young. Remember this tweet @MLBNetwork Alek Manoah will win the 2023 AL Cy Young. Remember this tweet

Jason @Jasondq05 @MLBNetwork Cristian Javier deserves to be on this list @MLBNetwork Cristian Javier deserves to be on this list

The Commish @Commish73 @MLBNetwork Cole for the Yanks as he figures out how to limit the long ball. @MLBNetwork Cole for the Yanks as he figures out how to limit the long ball.

MLB fans had various answers. A few were surprised not to see Kyle Wright, a 21-game winner from last season, on the list.

They were also surprised that Cristian Javier wasn't on the list after starting two combined no-hitters last year, one of which came in the World Series.

Tons of fans said Framber Valdez was the best pitcher in baseball, which bodes well for the Houston Astros, as he will replace Justin Verlander as their ace.

Gerrit Cole, Alek Manoah, Sandy Alcantara and Shohei Ohtani were both popular answers to the question posed.

Best MLB pitchers in 2022

Based on fWAR, the best value stat that baseball currently has, these were 2022's best starters:

Aaron Nola, 6.3 Carlos Rodon, 6.2 Justin Verlander, 6.1 Sandy Alcantara, 5.7 Kevin Gausman, 5.7 Shohei Ohtani, 5.6 Max Fried, 5.0 Shane Bieber, 4.9 Corbin Burnes, 4.6 Framber Valdez, 4.4

Aaron Nola led baseball in fWAR for starters

Nola, Rodon, Verlander and Alcantara had excellent seasons. Which of these superstars will top the list in 2023?

