Former MLB and NBA star Cotton Nash passed away at 80 years old

Former MLB and NBA star Cotton Nash, whose given name was Charles, was 80 years old when he passed away on Tuesday. A cause of death was not released by the University of Kentucky who confirmed his tragic passing. He was a multi-sport athlete at Kentucky, going on to play professionally in two sports.

Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said in a statement via the Courier Journal:

“As a three-sport competitor, Cotton Nash was one of the greatest all-around athletes ever to wear the Blue and White. His accomplishments in basketball and baseball made him a rarity in American sports history. We are thankful for all he did for the University of Kentucky and our sympathies are with (wife) Julie and their family and friends.”

After graduating from Kentucky, Nash went on to play briefly for both the NBA and MLB. He is one of just 13 people who have ever played in both sports leagues.

In the NBA, he played for the LA Lakers, who selected him in the second round with the No. 14 overall pick in the 1964 NBA Draft. He also spent time with the San Francisco Warriors during the 1964-65 season.

He spent a total of three seasons in the MLB. He was a first baseman and outfielder who played for the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox. He also played in the American Basketball Association. He was with the Kentucky Colonels for one season.

After retirement from sports, Nash moved into the real estate world and then became a minor league baseball coach.

Cotton Nash one of 13 MLB and NBA stars

Playing two sports professionally is a challenge, but it's one that Cotton Nash pulled off. He made it in the MLB and NBA. Twelve others have done so:

Danny Ainge

Frank Baumholtz

Hank Biasatti

Gene Conley

Chuck Connors

Dave DeBusschere

Dick Groat

Steve Hamilton

Mark Hendrickson

Ron Reed

Dick Ricketts

Howie Schultz

