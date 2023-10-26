Rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt has been on a bit of a meteoric rise this postseason. He made his major league debut earlier this season and ended up playing a key role in the postseason rotation. However, to start the postseason, he was shaky.

Now, he's a Game 7 winner and could play a massive role in this World Series. Former MLB infielder Trevor Plouffe has his eye on Pfaadt, and he believes he could be a key component to the series.

Plouffe, who played for the Minnesota Twins mostly, said the following on the Talkin' Baseball podcast:

"If I was to tell you that I have more confidence in Brandon Pfaadt than I do in Max Scherzer, you would have called me pretty crazy at the beginning of the season. But right now I think that's kind of how it lines up."

Pfaadt currently inspires more confidence than Max Scherzer with Plouffe, which is a thought that would have been shocking a couple of months ago. He also said:

"You have these third starters, and Brandon Pfaadt coming in to the postseason, even his first start against the Brewers, not somebody they had a lot of confidence in. Now, I look at him as a legitimate threat in this World Series. I don't know if you can say the same about Max Scherzer."

It could very well line up as Scherzer vs. Pfaadt if the rotations go as they're expected to. If that happens, Plouffe believes the Diamondbacks should have confidence that the Texas Rangers don't have.

Brandon Pfaadt inspiring confidence

Brandon Pfaadt was masterful in Game 7, a must-win game. The Arizona Diamondbacks would not be standing here today if they hadn't gotten the performance they did from Pfaadt against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brandon Pfaadt is pitching well

Going forward, he could end up getting two starts if the series goes to seven games like the Championship Series did. If that's the case, then Pfaadt would have two chances at having a genuine impact on the series, and Plouffe certainly believes he will take every chance he's given.