"They are seeing it” - Francisco Lindor in rarefied form; elevates Mets to the top of NL East standings following an emphatic win against the San Francisco Giants

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was in top form last night. His bat swept his team to victory as the Mets took on Brandon Belt and the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Francisco Lindor, the 28-year-old Puerto Rican who is fresh off of a new contract, was instrumental in ensuring the Mets came away with the victory, their 10th win of the season.

Francisco Lindor was all the craze for his team last night

Last night's affair was a showcase of the best baseball the New York Mets have to offer. Eduardo Escobar opened the bottom of the second inning by taking Giants starter Anthony Desclafani deep for a 356-foot blast. It was Escobar's first dinger as a member of the Mets, and it's sure not to be his last.

"Signs of appreciation." - @ Novelette Dryden

But the real story of the night was Francisco Lindor. In 2021 Lindor signed a 10-year, $341-million contract with the Mets that will keep him around Queens until 2031. His signing is testament to the administration of new owner Steve Cohen, who has not been afraid to splash his cash around with some big signings.

Lindor went 3-5 last night. Batting second in the DH spot, Lindor homered off of Desclafani as the second Mets batter of the night. Lindor would go on to score another run later in the game. This win makes the Mets the best team in the National League East.

SNY @SNYtv FRANCISCO LINDOR'S FOURTH HOME RUN OF THE YEAR! FRANCISCO LINDOR'S FOURTH HOME RUN OF THE YEAR! 💥 https://t.co/9gnqWCLAFu

"FRANCISCO LINDOR'S FOURTH HOME RUN OF THE YEAR!" - @ SNY

Lindor has now hit fuor home runs this season, accompanied by a batting average of .308. Lindor has not finished a season above .300 since 2016.

Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco was also fantastic. He pitched 7.2 innings, allowing only two earned runs and striking out seven San Francisco Giants batters.

New York Mets pitcher Carrasco pitched 7.2 innings of two-run baseball. He struck out seven San Francisco Giants en route to his victory, keeping the Mets in his first place.

The New York Mets, who are now 10-4, will travel cross-country this weekend to face off against Seth Beer and the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks. Lindor, who now has 10 RBIs this season, will be looking to pad his stats this weekend.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt