In a conversation with MLB Network, former first baseman and Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff discussed how he was cut off from his high school baseball team.

When quizzed on whether he did indeed get cut, McGriff cited switching positions from first baseman to center field as a probable cause.

"They had a senior first baseman. You're not going to have a chance to make this team as a first baseman. So I tried out for center field," McGriff said.

Clearly, McGriff didn't quite have the skill to match up to the standard, and he conceded that he didn't make the team.

You know high school tryouts, you get a couple of days to show what you can do and everything. Then all of a sudden they say, okay, I'm not going to tell you if you made the team or not now, you come back later. Later in the evening, I go back, and I didn't make the team."

The interviewer referred to his story to the great basketball legend Michael Jordan, striking a common chord.

"Wow, that's some Michael Jordan stuff right there."

Fred did say he tried out again the next year, this time not in the outfield, but on first base.

"But I hung in there, and okay, tried out for the team again the next year, and played first base."

He has since scaled the greatest heights.

Fred McGriff is a five-time All-Star

Fred McGriff was the first player to be named a 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee. He made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1986 and went on to play for the San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He emerged as one of the league's most powerful hitters and traumatized pitchers with his long haul.

Fred was a five-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Awardee, and two-time home run leader. Fred also won the World Series in 1995 with the Braves.

