"Freddie Freeman is just a great human" - When Bryce Harper reflected on his off-field connection with Dodgers superstar that go beyond baseball

Freddie Freeman and Bryce Harper are more than just baseball. They are family men and are cherished in the baseball fraternity. Freeman and Harper are married to Chelsea and Kayla, respectively, and both share three kids each.

More importantly, while both have never played on the same teams, whenever they meet during games against each other, it's less about baseball and more about other things.

In April 2021, when Freddie Freeman was playing for the Atlanta Braves, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper revealed that whenever he reached first base where Freeman was stationed, the conversation went something like this.

"How we are doing, how our families are doing," said Harper via ESPN. "Freddie is just a great human."

Both Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman entered the league almost at the same time. While Freeman made his debut in Sept. 2010, Harper made his debut in Apr. 2012 with the Washington National, who drafted him in 2010.

Both have earned eight All-Star selections and an MVP as well (Harper has won two NL MVPs). While Harper is yet to win a World Series, Freeman is a two-time World Series champion, having won in 2021 and this season.

Bryce Harper messages Freddie Freeman to check on Dodgers first baseman's son

The relationship between the two came to the fore when in late July, Freddie Freeman's son, Max, was hospitalized and diagnosed with the rare neurological Guillan Barre syndrome.

That led Freeman to take emergency leave to be with his family amid a health scare. While many supported the Freeman family through well wishes across the internet, Bryce Harper texted Freeman to check on the well-being of Max.

"Whenever you hear about somebody's kids or anybody that's going through something, there's nothing more important than having healthy children," Harper said. "There's a lot of things in life that you wish you want, but the biggest thing is making sure your family is healthy. So when you see someone else going through that ... kid is relentless too, so that helps, obviously. Max is doing well now, Freddie's pretty up beat about that.

"I was checking on him, obviously. It's so much bigger than the game is and I love Freddie as a human being, as a person, and his whole family, Chelsea and all of his kids. He's a good person. I just wanted to make sure he was OK. Check in on Max, too."

After coming off family emergency leave, Freddie Freeman appreciated Bryce Harper for personally checking on the well-being of his son.

It only shows how both baseball players and proud fathers share more than just baseball colleagues who bond with each other.

