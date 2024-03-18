Freddie Freeman's family of 5: How Dodgers star's family got bigger with surprise twins

Freddie Freeman has now been married to Chelsea for the better part of a decade. The couple tied the knot in Nov. 2014 and are now parents to three sons. Their first son, Charlie, was born on September 15, 2016.

However, the couple struggled with pregnancy and consulted doctors to explore various fertility options. In 2020, the couple went through the surrogate option to carry their child and at an almost similar time, surprisingly, Chelsea also became pregnant.

They welcomed Brandon John on December 30, 2020, and then six weeks later, on Feb. 12, 2021, the couple became parents to Maximus Turner.

Both newborns had a special meaning attached to their names. Brandon's name was in honor of Chelsea's grandfather, while Maximus' middle name was about the ballpark where Freddie Freeman played his first home game with his former club, the Braves.

The couple regarded these new babies as "Twins with a Twist."

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea shared their 'inspirational' pregnancy journey

The Freemans went through a lot before they became a family of five. Freddie termed their road 'inspirational' and mentioned that their doctors suggested surrogacy.

"Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate's privacy, as well," Freddie said. "I think it's an inspirational story that we have."

He added:

"We tried for a couple of years, and it didn't happen. We were talking with doctors, and they suggested surrogacy. We jumped at that, because we wanted to be blessed with more kids."

Chelsea had an emergency cesarean section to give birth to Charlie. Freeman mentioned that some of the complications from that procedure might have affected their attempts for the second child.

"I thought, 'You know, this time it'll be the same,'" Chelsea said. "I had a couple of girlfriends and we were all trying at the same time. Slowly, they got pregnant and I didn't. That was a tough time for us."

She continued:

"It was too painful to even talk about at that point. So eventually, after it'd been like a year and a half, I was like, 'We need to come up with a plan.'"

Chelsea said the hardest part about infertility is the emotion.

"The hardest part about going through infertility is the emotion. You are so drained, because you don't know why -- like, 'Why isn't it happening? How is this part of God's plan?' You think about those things."

As luck would have it, the couple were blessed with two more sons, and now the family of five is one big family that Freddie Freeman always wanted.

