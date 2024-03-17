Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea's relationship: 5 heartwarming moments that define their precious bond

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, started dating in Jun. 2011 before tying the knot in Nov. 2014. Their almost decade-long relationship is still going strong.

The couple are parents to three sons. Their first, Frederick Charles Freeman II, aka 'Charlie,' was born on Sept. 15, 2016. They welcomed two more sons, also known as 'twins with a twist,' Brandon John (born Dec. 30, 2020) and Maximus Turner (Feb. 12, 2021), within six weeks through surrogacy and Chelsea's birth.

From navigating their early dating life to exploring options for fertility, the couple has seen it all and overcome the obstacles together. Let's take a look at five such moments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five heartwarming moments of Freeman couple that define their precious bond

1) Freddie and Chelsea enjoy a date night

Despite the couple being married for a better part of a decade, they always took time to enjoy each other's company.

In Feb. 2022, Freddie Freeman posted a photo of the two enjoying their date night.

"Date nights are the best nights! 👫" he wrote in the caption.

2) Chelsea Freeman on her husband's World Series triumph

A few years ago, Freddie Freeman won his first World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

His wife, Chelsea, and son, Charlie, were in attendance. In a post-game interaction, Chelsea reflected on the tough times the couple went through and what the victory meant for her husband.

"As long as I've known him, which is over 10 years, um, we went through some hard times together with the team, and to see where we are today and how he did throughout that, and hitting a home run his last that much. It's all full circle for us," Chelsea said.

3) Freeman family walked the 2019 MLB All-Star red carpet

On the eve of the 2019 MLB All-Star, the Freeman family showed their bond on the red carpet. Freddie was accompanied by his wife, Chelsea and his son, Charlie, who was shy in front of the cameras. Fred Freeman, the first baseman's dad, also joined.

4) Freeman couple's date night at the 2021 CMAs

At ABC's 55th CMA Awards in Nov. 2021, both Freddie Freeman and Chelsea caught attention as they donned matching looks at the red carpet.

Chelsea was in glittery all-black attire, while Freddie donned a black suit over a white shirt and black pants.

5) Chelsea celebrates eighth anniversary with a tribute to their relationship

On Nov. 23, 2022, Chelsea took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video tribute to her adorable connection with Freddie on the occasion of her eighth anniversary.

The video captured the loving moments of the Freeman family. From their wedding night to their son Charlie, Chelsea encompassed the bond within the family through a video.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.