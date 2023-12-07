Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea slays in her "baseball mom" sweatshirt and vintage Chanel bag worth $18,879

On Wednesday, Chelsea Freeman, the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, shared stunning pictures on her Instagram. She added another cozy winterwear piece to her festive bucket, showcasing a personally designed white sweatshirt from her collection.

Chelsea Freeman wore a customized white sweatshirt adorned with the imprints "baseball mom" and "charlie," paired with black skinny jeans.

For accessories, she opted for simple shades and a CHANEL 1993 double flap medium shoulder bag with 24k gold hardware, which has a sales price of $18,879 on Farfetch.com.

She captioned her post:

"the sweetest customized gift"

Chelsea Freeman has her game-day-inspired clothing line featuring Braves merchandise. This cute "baseball mom" themed sweatshirt is part of her latest offseason collection.

More about Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman's family

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman have been married for the past nine years. The couple got married in 2014 and welcomed their first child in 2016. After a few years, the couple explored alternative options for conceiving a child and decided to work with a surrogate mother.

Their firstborn, Charlie, has developed a keen interest in baseball. In an interview, Chelsea revealed that he has been playing against older kids and excels as both a first baseman and a pitcher.

Freddie Freeman is deeply attached to his family. He once confessed that the most challenging aspect of playing in the MLB was being separated from his sons and wife.

