"Charlie is living the dream" - Chelsea Freeman shares son's incredible day out with father Freddie and Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani

As camp starts to take shape, all eyes are on Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. He has impressed his new teammates, coaching staff, and fans as he has put on a show in the batter's box.

On Friday, Ohtani hit five home runs on five pitches. He is on track in terms of his recovery from the UCL surgery he had over the winter. He is confident he will be ready to go for Opening Day.

Ohtani was not the only one getting some work in on the field. Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, posted a video of their son Charlie putting in work. And he looks like a natural first baseman.

"Charlie is living the dream" said Chelsea.

Outside of learning first base, Charlie was able to meet Shohei Ohtani. That is something the young ballplayer will likely hold onto for the rest of his life. Having a Major League dad sure comes with its perks.

Freeman and Chelsea married in 2014, during his time with the Atlanta Braves. Charlie was born a few years later, on September 15, 2016. They also have a pair of "twin boys, with a twist" who joined the family in 2020 and 2021.

From Freddie Freeman to Shohei Ohtani, it is the Dodgers' World Series to lose

Los Angeles Dodgers Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Looking at the new season, it is hard to see another team doing better than the Los Angeles Dodgers. They enjoyed one of the best free-agency periods a team has ever had.

Shohei Ohtani was the biggest acquisition the team had, but they were not satisfied with just that. They also snagged fellow countryman Yoshinmobu Yamamoto.

Yamamoto's elite talent is expected to transition seamlessly to the big leagues. Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton will join him as the other offseason acquisitions, making for a fearsome rotation.

Offensively, LA added Teoscar Hernandez, who is coming off a slugging season with the Seattle Mariners. He will help relieve some outfield pressure as Mookie Betts transitions to second base.

A projected batting lineup could include Betts leading off, Freddie Freeman hitting second, Ohtani hitting third, and Will Smith hitting cleanup. That will be one tough top-of-the-lineup to try and put away for opposing pitchers.

LA will come into the new season with plenty of expectations. Anything short of hoisting the World Series title when the season ends might be deemed a failure.

