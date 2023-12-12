Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, unveils exclusive custom sweatshirts to welcome Shohei Ohtani to Dodgers in style

After Shohei Ohtani's jaw-dropping $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the sports world is buzzing with excitement. Many players have been expressing their congratulations in unique ways. Among them is Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, who shared her excitement on Instagram.

She posted a picture featuring her latest clothing collection, which is dedicated to the Dodgers' big three. The photos showcase her sporty bucket, highlighting the stylish connection between fashion and the Dodgers' recent success.

In her Instagram post, Chelsea Freeman sported a personalized, oversized white sweatshirt featuring the phrase "The Big 3." She paired this comfy look with half-French braided, flowing blonde hair.

The Big 3 Crew showcases three of the standout players from the Los Angeles baseball team: Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani. The collection features a sleek design and exclusive customization to express support for the team. The trendy tees are a fashionable way to celebrate Shohei Ohtani's recent signing with the LA Dodgers.

Here’s a look:

Freddie Freeman best starting hitting lineup alongside Shotime and Betts next season

With the acquisition of Shohei Ohtani, the LA Dodgers have sent a clear message that they are serious about improving this offseason and are determined to add more World Series titles to their collection. Since their last triumph in the shortened 2020 season, the Dodgers have faced challenges winning the NL pennant, with other teams in the division gaining momentum.

Now, the Dodgers can proudly claim to have the most formidable hitting lineup for the upcoming season, featuring Betts, Freeman and Ohtani as the top three hitters.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman's family

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman have been together for nine years. They got married in 2014 and had their first child in 2016. Later on, they decided to use a surrogate mother to have more children.

Their firstborn, Charlie, really loves playing baseball. Chelsea mentioned in an interview that Charlie not only plays against older kids but is also really good at first base and pitching.

