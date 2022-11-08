Free Agent Pitchers: Top 5 pitchers entering free agency in the off-season

Free agency is officially here, and there are quite a few pitchers available. Every team is always in search of more pitching, so almost all of these players will have new homes or be re-signed to their teams.

It's not a particularly deep free agent class this year, but there are plenty of really strong options for contenders to look into. Here are the five best pitchers that teams can sign this offseason.

Best free agent pitchers available for MLB teams in 2023

5) Clayton Kershaw

The veteran left-hander is probably not very likely to leave the team he has been with since 2008. However, he is available and he is arguably the premier left-handed pitcher in his generation. Teams are always looking for quality left-handers and it doesn't get much better than Kershaw.

He's probably not the ace of a staff anymore, though he did go 12-3 with a 2.28 ERA last year, but having him as a middle starter can make any team's rotation a lot stronger.

4) Kenley Jansen

It's not a strong year for relief pitchers, especially after Edwin Diaz was locked up by the New York Mets. Still, the former Atlanta Braves pitcher can be a high-leverage reliever and stands above his counterparts Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith in the relief department.

The veteran posted 41 saves with a 3.38 ERA last season, so he's not out of gas just yet.

3) Carlos Rodon

Carlos Rodon opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. It was probably a good idea, because he immediately became one of the top pitchers available. The hard-throwing lefty will have no shortage of options when it comes to his next home. He's significantly younger than most other starters in this class, which only plays to his advantage.

2) Justin Verlander

There are a couple of concerns with Justin Verlander. For starters, he's 40 years old. At some point, his body will wear down. Secondly, he has had Tommy John surgery recently. He stunned with an incredible year this year, but banking on that happening consecutively after major arm surgery is a risk.

Still, he's probably going to win Cy Young, and that kind of talent is impossible to pass up.

1) Jacob deGrom

However, the best pitcher available this year is Jacob deGrom. The former Mets ace is arguably the best and most dominant pitcher in the game when he's healthy. That hasn't happened as often as teams would want, but there's no team out there that will pass on the best pitcher in the game because he's been injured in the past.

