From abrupt end of PED-tainted MLB career to trying his luck at boxing: Jose Canseco's pathways to make ends meet after filing $500,000 bankruptcy

When it comes to studs of the 1980s, former MLB star Jose Canseco absolutely has to be in the conversation. The man was such a macho that he created an entire subculture around his athleticism.

Born in Cuba but raised in Florida, Canseco was a relatively unknown name until 1988. That was the year that the Oakland A's star hit 42 home runs and 124, leading the league in both categories. Additionally, he hit .307/.391/.569, the latter figure was also the highest slugging percentage in MLB that season.

As such, the power-hitting outfielder was awarded with a massive deal, making him the first-ever player to earn $4 million per year. However, events that came to pass in his later life would render that impressive sum meaningless.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2012, the former Oakland Athletics superstar filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy. According to sources, a pair of divorces had cost the star an estimated $8 million each. To make up for the loss, Canseco has to get creative.

Expand Tweet

"Former home run hitter Jose Canseco declared bankruptcy last year, owing nearly half a million to the IRS." - ThisTheSpot

Although 2012 was the year that he had officially declared himself bankrupt, Jose Canseco had been having money problems for years prior to this. In 2008, he even turned to boxing as a way to generate some much-needed hard cash.

He agreed to fight former Philadelphia Eagles player Val Sikahema in a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City, Despite Canseco measuring in at 6-foot-4 compared to Sikahema's 5-foot-9 frame, the scales were tipped in the latter's favor. Canseco did not last a single round against Sikahema, handing a devastating loss to the bankrupt former MVP.

At very least, Canseco was given $35,000 for the embarrassing misadventure. Despite post-career revelations of PED use by Canseco, the juice did not appear to be of any help in this bout. At least he was able to generate some money to throw at his mountain of debt obligations.

Expand Tweet

"Who remembers former Cards, Packers and Eagles return man Vai Sikahema knocking out Jose Canseco in 2008? Check out the full story in the next tweet." - St Louis Football Cardinals

Jose Canseco is not the first bankrupt former MLB star

Miguel Tejada, another Oakland Athletics MVP, also declared bankruptcy in his retirement, as have players like Bill Buckner, Gaylord Perry, and San Diego Padres icon Tony Gwynn. Fortunately, many of these players can use their credibility to mitigate the sting of being broke, but more often than not, it results in humiliating experiences like the one we saw from Canseco in 2008.