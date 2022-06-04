From Babe Ruth to Derek Jeter: 10 greatest New York Yankees players of all time

The New York Yankees are the most storied franchise in all of baseball. Some of the greatest players of all time have worn Yankee pinstripes. From Babe Ruth to Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter, and many more, this article will take a look at 10 of the greatest Yankee players of all time.

10 Greatest New York Yankees Ranked

#10 Thurmon Munson, C (1969-1979)

Thurman Munson comes in at #10 for the all-time greatest Yankee players. Munson played 11 years for the Yankees. He made the All-Star game seven times, won three Gold Glove Awards, and won the American League MVP in 1976 as a catcher.

Munson's career was tragically cut short at the age of 32. He was training to become a pilot and crashed a plane. One can only wonder what could have been if not for the tragedy.

Career Stats: .292 avg, 1558 hits, 113 home runs, 701 RBIs, 46.1 WAR

#9 Bill Dickey, C (1928-1946)

Another all-time great catcher makes the list. Bill Dickey was one of the key players for the New York Yankees from 1928 to 1946. Dickey was a 11-time All-Star, a member of the Hall of Fame, and seven-time World Series champion with the team.

Career Stats: .313 avg, 1969 hits, 202 home runs, 1209 RBIs, 56.4 WAR

#8 Whitey Ford, SP (1950-1967)

Whitey Ford is the greatest starting pitcher in the history of the Yankees. Ford made 10 All-Stars, won the AL Cy Young, was a six-time World Series champion, and is a member of the MLB Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: 236 wins, 2.75 ERA, 57.1 WAR

#7 Mariano Rivera, CP (1995-2013)

Mariano Rivera is the greatest closer of all time and comes in at #7 for the Yankees’ all-time list. Rivera made 13 All-Star games, won five World Series, and is a member of the baseball Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: 652 saves, 2.21 ERA, 56.3 WAR

#6 Yogi Berra, C (1946-1963)

One of the greatest catchers of all time and perhaps the winningest Yankee player of all-time, Yogi Berra finds the #6 spot on the list. Berra won 10 World Series, received three MVP awards, saw 18 All-Star appearances, and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: .285 avg, 2150 hits, 358 home runs, 1430 RBIs, 59.4 WAR

#5 Derek Jeter, SS (1995-2014)

"The Captain" Derek Jeter is the greatest shortstop in Yankees history and comes in at #5 on the list. Jeter appeared in 14 All-Star games, was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year, won five World Series, was awarded five Gold Gloves, received five Silver Sluggers, and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: .310 avg, 3465 hits, 260 home runs, 1311 RBIs, 71.3 WAR

#4 Joe DiMaggio, OF (1936-1951)

Joe DiMaggio comes in at #4 on the all-time list. DiMaggio played 13 years for the Yankees and won nine World Series titles, received three MVPs, achieved two batting titles, made 13 All-Star appearances, and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: .325 avg, 2214 hits, 361 home runs, 1537 RBIs, 79.2 WAR

#3 Mickey Mantle, OF (1951-1968)

Mickey Mantle is one of the greatest center fielders of all time, and comes in at #3 on the all-time list. Mantle won three MVPs, won the Triple Crown, made 20 All-Star games, won seven World Series titles, and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

Career Stats: .298 avg, 2415 hits, 536 home runs, 1509 RBIs, 110.2 WAR

#2 Lou Gehrig, 1B (1923-1939)

The #2 player in New York Yankees history is Lou Gehrig. Gehrig won the MVP Award two times, made seven All-Star games, won six World Series titles, and is a member of the Hall-of-Fame.

Career Stats: .340 avg, 2721 hits, 493 home runs, 1995 RBIs, 113.6 WAR

#1 Babe Ruth, OF (1920-1934)

Babe Ruth is the #1 player in New York Yankees history. Ruth was dominant in his era. He won seven World Series titles and is a member of the Hall of Fame. "The Great Bambino" is one of the most famous players in baseball history and is undoubtedly the greatest Yankee ever.

Career Stats: .342 avg, 2873 hits, 714 home runs, 2214 RBIs, 183.1 WAR

