"Your first day of Twitter and the Red Sox lost tonight" "Guy tweets a gif of himself... legend" - MLB fans in a frenzy after New York Yankees great Derek Jeter joins Twitter

MLB Hall of Famer and five-time World Series Champion Derek Jeter joined Twitter yesterday afternoon. The New York Yankees shortstop had some fun with his new account and sent out several tweets on his first day.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Jeffrey Guity @jeffguity Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat… Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat…

"Looks like I've officially run out of excuses." - @ Jeter

No more excuses! Jeter himself is tweeting now.

"It's my hair but it's a shag... a Ralph Tresvant shag." - @ Jeter

Jeter even joined Instagram as well.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter



instagram.com/reel/CeOWcfCjU… Figured I might as well go all out for this social media thing. Figured I might as well go all out for this social media thing.instagram.com/reel/CeOWcfCjU…

"Figured I might as well go all out for this social media thing." - @ Jeter

He seems to be getting the hang of it quickly.

"Hey @markwahlberg, let me know if you need an extra in the next movie." - @ Jeter

He even hit up Mark Wahlberg for a cameo in his next film.

"Less than two months away from #TheCaptain premeire. Thanks to all the hard work of everyone involved. Really excited for you all to see this." - @ Jeter

Jeter ended his long day on Twitter with one last tweet.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Made it through my first day on Twitter. Made it through my first day on Twitter. https://t.co/bAidsTDzXs

"Made it through my first day on Twitter." - @ Jeter

Many fans took to Twitter to react to Derek Jeter's arrival on social media. This article will highlight some of the best reactions.

Baseball world reacts to Derek Jeter joining Twitter

Stu Feiner of Barstool Sports told Jeter that if he wants the true feel of Twitter, then he should follow him.

Stuart Feiner @StuartFeiner @derekjeter If u want the true feel of Twitter, I am the best follow Captain. @derekjeter If u want the true feel of Twitter, I am the best follow Captain.

"@derekjeter If u want the true feel of Twitter, I am the best follow Captain." - @ Stuart Feiner

One fan said that Jeter did okay by getting over 200k followers in just one day.

Adam Neuman @AdamJNeuman @derekjeter 219.8 K follower and counting in one day. I'll say you did OK :) @derekjeter 219.8 K follower and counting in one day. I'll say you did OK :)

"219.8 K follower and counting in one day. I'll say you did OK :)" - @ Adam Neuman

Another fan said he used the same gif earlier today.

@derekjeter We used the same gif today so I'm pretty sure that makes us friends." - @ Eric Hubbs

One fan jokingly stated that the curse of Derek Jeter's Twitter account lives on because the Red Sox lost last night.

David Schlosky @DavidSchlosky @derekjeter Your first day of Twitter and the Red Sox lost tonight. The curse of Jeter's Twitter account. @derekjeter Your first day of Twitter and the Red Sox lost tonight. The curse of Jeter's Twitter account.

"@derekjeter your first day of Twitter and the Red Sox lost tonight. The curse of Jeter's Twitter account." - @ David Schlosky

The Yankees are 1-0 since Jeter joined Twitter.

"@derekjeter The Yankees are now 1-0 since Derek Jeter got Twitter" - @ AjDatboi

Maybe Jeter joining social media is good luck for the Yankees.

"Guy tweets a gif of himself... LEGEND!" - @ Jayson Ortiz

Jeter is obviously one of the most popular baseball players of all time, and fans surely made it apparent after just one day on Twitter. Jeter now has over 200,000 followers and will likely reach a million followers next week.

Just like when Tom Brady joined Twitter a year ago, it was pretty cool to see another legend decide to have some fun with fans on Twitter after many years of fame.

