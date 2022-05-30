"God d**n man that was a rocket" "Another !?!?!?!?" - Christian Arroyo slams his 2nd home run of the season, 5th of the day for the Boston Red Sox as they go up 5-0 over the Orioles

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the stories of the last few weeks of the 2022 MLB season. Despite entering this month at the bottom of the American League East, the Red Sox have rallied with some heart and have improved their fortunes beyond where most people expected them to be.

"Arroyoooooooo!" - @ Red Sox

The Red Sox now stand with a record of 22-25 after going 7-3 in their last 10 games. Playing host to the Baltimore Orioles, Alex Cora's team has geared up their bats. At the time of this writing, the game is in the sixth inning, and looks more like a home run derby than a regular season ball game.

Fans react to Christian Arroyo's second home run of the season, fifth of the day for the Boston Red Sox

Statistically, nobody would see the Boston Red Sox as a particularly heavy-hitting team. Their 49 team home runs this season put them in the middle third of the teams in the MLB.

"OOOOOOHHHHHH" - @ Deep fried red sox memes

The Boston Red Sox, who are hanging their heads after dropping two of the first three games to the last place Orioles, are looking for a series tie today. In their last four-game series against the Seattle Mariners, the Sox swept and outscored Seattle by a cumulative score of 33-18.

"@RedSOX LETS GO" - @ Bruins Coverage

Starting for the Orioles today was Bruce Zimmerman. Zimmerman, 27, has a record of 2-2 and was looking to get back to above .500. That intention went up in flames early.

"@RedSox KEEP HITTING THE GAS" - @ Brandy

After getting through the first inning unscathed, Zimmerman unraveled in the second. It began when he gave up a two-run shot to Bobby Dalbec. Two batters later, Franchy Cordero took him yard.

"BYE BYE" - @ Noah Sayed

The bleeding continued in the third, when the white-hot Rafael Devers homered again. It was Rafael Devers' 10th home run of the season. Devers is unbelievably hot right now and has been a huge part of the Sox's recent success. He has batted .406 over his last seven.

"THAT WAS A ROCKET GOD D**N" - @ NYRCammy

In the bottom of the fourth, Zimmerman gave up his fifth home run of the day. It was a solo shot by right-fielder Christian Arroyo and was Arroyo’s second home run of the season. Fans took to Twitter to comment on this incredible home run fiesta at Fenway Park.

"@RedSox. Another!?!?!?!?" - @ Will Waylon

The Boston Red Sox are currently leading the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt