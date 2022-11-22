From best to worst: Ranking the 6 MLB teams to have never won a World Series

After a wild 2022 postseason, the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to win the World Series. With the victory, it was the second title in franchise history. Depending on who you ask, it was the only title they won, with the Astros being found to have cheated during their 2017 World Series run.

Jenn @baseballnchill Always remember: Altuve never cheated. The Astros are your World Series champions. And that MFer really bunted with 2 strikes in the 8th. Always remember: Altuve never cheated. The Astros are your World Series champions. And that MFer really bunted with 2 strikes in the 8th.

No matter how you feel about the Astros, they have two official championships in their franchise history, but the same cannot be said for the six teams who have never had the honor of hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy. Here's a closer look at the teams who never won the final game of the year: the Seattle Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay.

1. The Texas Rangers: The closest a team can get to winning a World Series without winning

During Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, the Texas Rangers were one strike away (twice) from securing their first championship. The Rangers fell victim to one of the most clutch performances in playoff history, as David Freese tied the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, before hitting a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. The St. Louis Cardinals went on to win Game 7.

Redbirds @STLBirdos



Enjoy retirement.



Thank you, David Freese, for memories that will last a lifetime.Enjoy retirement. Thank you, David Freese, for memories that will last a lifetime.Enjoy retirement. ❤️ https://t.co/AWl92eEkCz

The Rangers lost their only other opportunity to win the title, losing to the San Francisco Giants in five games in 2010.

2. San Diego Padres

Like the Rangers, the Padres have made two appearances in the Fall Classic, losing both finals to incredible teams, including the 1998 New York Yankees, who are widely regarded as one of the best teams in history.

𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  @FrankiesTwoLoud The 1998 Yankees were the most dominant baseball team of all time.



Reg Season Record 114-48

Overall Record 125-50



The 1998 Yankees were the most dominant baseball team of all time.Reg Season Record 114-48Overall Record 125-50 https://t.co/4liSJtbXu0

Their first loss came in 1984 when the Padres fell 4-1 to the powerhouse Detroit Tigers, which featured Kirk Gibson and 1984 Cy Young winner Willie Hernandez.

3. Tampa Bay Rays

The youngest franchise in the MLB, the Tampa Bay Rays debuted in 1998. Since then, the Rays have played in two World Series championships. Even though they lost both times, they have managed more World Series appearances than other teams.

The Rays' first appearance came in 2008, falling to the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1, before returning to the final in 2020. They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games, but the fact that they took a team with a roster that cost roughly five times as much as theirs to six games was a small victory.

CNN Sports @cnnsport

Dodgers 2020 salary: $107.9 million



Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will meet in a World Series like no other.



cnn.it/3m0ZCQb Rays 2020 salary: $28.3 millionDodgers 2020 salary: $107.9 millionLos Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will meet in a World Series like no other. Rays 2020 salary: $28.3 millionDodgers 2020 salary: $107.9 millionLos Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays will meet in a World Series like no other.👉 cnn.it/3m0ZCQb https://t.co/HFTngWDAXF

4. Milwaukee Brewers

While Milwaukee has only played in one Fall Classic, losing in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals, they nearly made it back in 2018, taking the Dodgers all the way to Game 7 of the NL Championship Series.

The beloved "Harvey Wallbangers" 1982 roster took the Cardinals to game seven, almost securing their first title. The roster featured the likes of Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, and Rollie Fingers.

5. Colorado Rockies

While the Rockies have made several playoff appearances, they have struggled to make it far except for that team of "Rocktober". That 2007 playoff squad defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, punching the franchise to their first World Series appearance. It was a major accomplishment for the team; however, they would go on to be swept by David Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox.

6. Seattle Mariners

Unfortunately, for fans of the Seattle Mariners, they have never watched their club play for the Commissioner's Trophy. Until this season, they also held the dubious record of having the longest playoff drought across all four of the major American sports.

Bruno Starzz @getsit Last time the United States was in the World Cup, the Seattle Mariners were still 8 years away from extinguishing its playoff drought. Last time the United States was in the World Cup, the Seattle Mariners were still 8 years away from extinguishing its playoff drought.

It may come as a surprise that a franchise that has had Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, and Ichiro Suzuki play for them has never made it to the World Series. Even though the modern iteration of the Mariners reached the playoffs for the first time since 2001, they still have a long road before reaching the dance.

