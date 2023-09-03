From blue-collar grit to owning an NBA team: Alex Rodriguez's meteoric rise to $350,000,000 dynasty is the perfect story from rags to riches

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez's meteoric rise to fame from just another boy from the Bronx, to arguably one of the finest to ever represent them, is truly a story for the ages!

Rodriguez's childhood wasn't the greatest, and he's often brought it up during interviews in the past. He's recounted how his mother, his "big rockstar", guided the way for him and his siblings, working two jobs to support all of them when they were young. It was her grit and hard work that paved the way for Alex Rodriguez to achieve greatness!

"I'm the luckiest man in the world because I have a great mother. She was able to work two jobs to support me and my two other brothers and sisters" Alex Rodriguez, Twitter.

"Mom, Every Mother’s Day is more and more special to me. Every year, I think back to my childhood and what it must have been like for you to sacrifice everything you did for me. You were a single parent. You worked two jobs just to allow me the chance to pursue my dreams." - Alex Rodriguez, Twitter.

His rise to the very top despite his struggles during his childhood is all the more fascinating. He was never born with a gold spoon but his blood, sweat, and toil, have earned the right to be called a champion.

Rodriguez's life after baseball has also been a highlight reel. His shrewd investments and savvy business choices have made him not only a very enterprising individual but also leapfrogged him into the mega-rich category.

Rodriguez boasts a $350 million (approximately) net worth and part owns one of the largest franchises in the NBA, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rodriguez is soon to become a majority owner when he makes the final round of payments which is expected to happen sometime in 2024.

Is Alex Rodriguez a billionaire?

While Alex Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of around $350 million as of 2023, it can be confirmed that no, he is not a billionaire.

Despite that, A-Rod is still one of the richest athletes to ever be in the world. His lucrative salaries over his 22-year career in Major League Baseball, and his portfolio of investments have catapulted him into the top of numerous lists. Rodriguez also part owns the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, and is due to become the full owner in March 2024 after he and his partner, Marc Lore, make the third and final payment to acquire the team on a majority basis.

"Alex Rodriguez is now one of the owners of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx" - The New York Times, Twitter.

All that said, there is no discounting that the former New York Yankees man could maybe become a billionaire one day! His smart moves off the field are sure going to make him some money!