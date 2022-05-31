From New York Mets to San Diego Padres: Here are the top 5 defensive teams in 2022 MLB season so far

The 2022 MLB season is about a third of the way finished, and so far there have been many notable defensive plays. This article will look at the five best defensive teams so far this season, measuring the rankings based on fielding stats. Let's get started.

5 best defensive MLB teams in 2022 so far

#5 Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians

The Kansas City Royals come in at #5 on the list. The Royals have a fielding percentage of 98.8% and have committed just 20 errors all season. Outfielder Michael Taylor made one of the best catches so far this season while playing against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Check it out in the MLB video below.

2022 Defensive Stats Fielding Percentage Errors Assists Putouts Kansas City Royals 98.8 % 20 434 1,236

#4 New York Yankees

MLB: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The New York Yankees are perhaps the best team in all of baseball right now. When you think of the Yankees, the first thing that comes to mind is their power-hitting lineup, but their defense has been among the best this season.

The Yankees have a fielding percentage of 98.9% and have committed just 19 errors this season.

2022 Defensive Stats Fielding Percentage Errors Assists Putouts New York Yankees 98.9% 19 442 1,282

#3 New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets

The other team in New York has done a stellar job defensively as well. The Mets come in with the #3 spot on the list with a fielding percentage of 98.9% and also having committed just 19 errors. The Mets are slightly ahead of the Yankees due to the fact that they have identical numbers with two more games played.

2022 Defensive Stats Fielding Percentage Errors Assists Putouts New York Mets 98.9% 19 415 1,337

#2 San Diego Padres

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates v San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres get the #2 spot in the best defensive teams in all of baseball. Led by two of the best defensive infielders in the game, Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer. The Padres have a fielding percentage of 99.1% and have committed a total of just 16 errors all season.

The team's great defense has played a huge part in their 30-18 start to the season.

2022 Defensive Stats Fielding Percentage Errors Assists Putouts San Diego Padres 99.1% 16 436 1,283

#1 Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds

The #1 defensive team in all of baseball may come as a surprise. Statistically, the Reds have the best defense in the MLB. Led by first baseman Joey Votto, the Reds have committed the fewest errors in baseball with just 14 all season.

2022 Defensive Stats Fielding Percentage Errors Assists Putouts Cincinnati Reds 99.1% 14 335 1,242

Thoughts on the list? Comment below for any changes you would make to the list. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

