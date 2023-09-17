From NL MVP to 1985 Pittsburgh Drug Scandal's kingpin: The dark story of Dave Parker's struggle with addiction and exile from Cooperstown

Legendary outfielder Dave Parker, awarded the National League’s Most Valuable Player award in 1978, had more to his MLB journey than just baseball. He admitted to drug abuse during his time with the Pirates in the late 70s. Parker played most of his seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates during his time in the major league.

In his statement, in the trial that happened in September of 1985, Parker told the jury that he established relations between his team and the cocaine supplier Shelby Greer.

Dave Parker briefly explained the cocaine affair that had a connection with the entire Pirates team. He told the jury that Greer traveled and supplied cocaine to the team while they were playing in other states as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series in 1979 and was considered one of the best teams of those times, but following the drug scandal, Pittsburgh saw a huge decline in performance.

In the trial, Parker was questioned, "As a result of your introducing Shelby Greer, the players went from the world championship to the bottom of the National League, isn't that correct, Mr. Parker?". However, Parker did not take responsibility for the team's downfall, he replied, "That's a pretty strong statement, sir. I don't carry that burden because I don't take responsibility. Those relationships are ones that adults conduct with one another."

Parker’s addiction to cocaine landed him in jeopardy as he had to fight the Parkinson's disease that he was diagnosed with in 2012 because of the drug use.

Nicknamed ‘The Cobra’, Parker was an exceptional player during his time, he was a seven-time All-Star and three-time winner of the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards. Being a two-time World Series champion, Dave Parker couldn’t make the Hall of Fame in Baseball.

Dave Parker’s drug scandal washed away Hall of Fame chances

Although Dave Parker is a Reds Hall of Famer, he couldn’t crack the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Common belief suggests that he would have been a sure-shot Hall of Famer if his career average reflected what he averaged in the pre and post-era of using cocaine.

Parker admitted to using cocaine from 1979 to 1982, his performance went down hill post the 1979 season when he was intoxicated with cocaine. However, he bounced back with a phenomenal 1985 season where he averaged .312 and hit 34 homers. Despite leaving cocaine addiction behind, Parker had to pay the price by losing the Hall of Fame and being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.